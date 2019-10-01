Silversea Launches Savings on European 2020 Sailings

Silversea has announced benefits on selected European sailings in 2020, including up to €400 off per suite, roundtrip Business Class flights, and in-destination transfers. In addition, if booked before 31 October 2019, guests will receive an additional 10% off the cruise fare with Silversea’s Early Booking Bonus.

The promotion runs from 1 October – 30 November 2019, focusing on sales of Europe 2020 that include 10 new ports of call for the season, including Klaksvik (Faroe Islands) and Durres (Albania). Silversea offers a choice of five ships sailing the Mediterranean and Northern Europe in 2020, including the latest addition to the fleet, Silver Moon, following her naming ceremony in August 2020, as well as the newly refurbished Silver Shadow.

To aid travel agent partners, Silversea has produced a range of consumer-facing collateral including flyers, booklets, posters for in-store, and a suite of digital assets. In addition, travel agent partners will receive €30 worth of reward points per booking on selected Europe 2020 sailings made before 30 November 2019, which is redeemable through Silverseaagentsrewards.com

Connie Georgiou, Sales Director UK & Ireland, Silversea Cruises, said: “Silversea has an incredible collection of itineraries for Europe 2020 with a fantastic range of new destinations. We believe our rich offer, combined with superb itineraries and award-winning intimate ultra-luxury ships, will be enticing for guests and travel agent partners alike.”

Sample Itineraries for Europe 2020

10-night sailing onboard Silver Moon from Barcelona to Lisbon on 24 August 2020 starts from €5,490 per person, including return Business Class flights and savings offer. Ports of call include Monte Carlo, Calvi, Livorno, Civitavecchia, Alghero, Malaga, Cadiz, and Lisbon.

10-night sailing onboard Silver Shadow from Civitavecchia to Barcelona on 23 April 2020 starts from €5,580 per person, including return Business Class flights and savings offer. Ports of call include Sorrento, Giardini Naxos, Valletta (overnight), Gozo, Trapani, Cagliari, Olbia, Palma de Mallorca, and Barcelona.

12-night sailing onboard Silver Wind from Reykjavik to London (Tower Bridge) on 8 July 2020 starts from £6,390 per person, including Business Class flights and savings offer. Ports of call include Isafjordur, Akureyri, Eskifjordur, Torshavn, Lerwick, Kirkwall, Invergordon, Edinburgh (overnight), and London (Tower Bridge).

Aboard Silversea ships guests can enjoy ocean view suites, sumptuous cuisine, and the attentive service of a butler. All the ships offer all-inclusive amenities such as complimentary premium wines and spirits, speciality coffee, bottled water, an in-suite bar stocked with guest preferences, in-suite 24 hour dining, and unlimited complimentary Wi-Fi.

Silversea Agent Rewards is Silversea’s agent loyalty programme that is specifically designed to reward and thank travel partners. To redeem reward points or for further information, visit silverseaagentsrewards.com