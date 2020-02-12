Silversea Launches Solo Promo for Valentine’s Day

Silversea has introduced zero single supplement fares on a curated selection of nine voyages, meaning solo travellers can give themselves the gift of travel this Valentine’s Day.

Valid on new bookings made between 14 February and 28 February, guests travelling solo will incur no fare supplement on a selection of voyages departing in 2020 and 2021. In addition, Silversea is offering solo travellers the opportunity to travel deeper into many other destinations around the world with a wide range of single supplement fares of 125%.

“What better time than on Valentine’s Day to celebrate the authentic beauty of the world as a solo traveller aboard our intimate ships?” said Peter Shanks, Silversea’s Managing Director for the UK, Ireland, Middle East and Africa. “With welcoming staff, personalised service, and strong senses of community that encourage friendships, our ships provide the perfect settings for our guests to explore the world, accompanied by like-minded travellers.”

Silversea’s fleet of intimate ships offers a rich experience for solo travellers, fostering a welcoming atmosphere in which like-minded travellers socialise while travelling the world. Silversea’s zero single supplement fares include the following sample voyages:

Lima (Callao) to Ushuaia – 28 October – 16 November 2020

Silver Cloud departs 28 October on a 19-day voyage through the Chilean Fjords. Travellers will witness some of the world’s most remarkable glaciers, such as the Pio Xi Glacier and the Garibaldi Glacier, as well as miles of sandy coastline, UNESCO World Heritage Sites, and some of the most pristine landscapes on earth. With zero single supplements, solo traveller fares start from €10,710 per person, with an Early Booking Bonus, which includes return Economy Class flights; one-night pre-cruise hotel stay; all transfers in the destination; guided Zodiac, land and sea tours; and shoreside activities led by Silversea’s industry-leading expedition team.

Fort Lauderdale (Florida) Roundtrip – 9 – 21 December 2021

Silver Spirit departs 9 December 2021 on a 12-day round trip cruise from Fort Lauderdale. Silversea’s guests will travel deeper into the islands of St Lucia, Martinique, St Kitts, Antigua, St Bart’s, Puerto Rico and British Virgin Islands, exploring rainforests, sparkling white beaches and shimmering blue seas. For a fee, travellers will be able to go heli-flightseeing over South Island from Castries, St. Lucia; embark on a rainforest safari in St. Kitts; and go scuba diving in St. Barts, among other amazing experiences. With zero single supplement and an Early Booking Bonus, solo traveller fares start from €4,410 and include return Economy Class flights, one-night pre-cruise hotel stay, and all transfers in the destination.

Lisbon to Fort Lauderdale (Florida) – 19 November – 2 December 2021

Travellers can experience superlative comfort aboard Silversea’s new ship, Silver Dawn, journeying on a transoceanic sailing between Lisbon and Fort Lauderdale. Calls in Funchal Madeira and Santa Cruz de la Palma (Canary Islands) will precede an epic crossing of the Atlantic Ocean, offering enough time to enjoy the onboard luxuries of Silver Dawn, as well as an enriched entertainment offering and the new S.A.L.T. culinary programme. With zero single supplement and an Early Booking Bonus, solo traveller fares start from €4,410 and include return Economy Class flights and transfers in the destination.

View all voyages in Silversea’s Valentine’s Day promotion:

https://www.silversea.com/lp-solo-travelers.html