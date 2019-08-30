Silversea Launches Ultra-Luxury Silver Moon

Silversea’s new ultra-luxury cruise ship, Silver Moon, touched water for the first time at Fincantieri Shipyard in Ancona, Italy, on Thurdy 29 August. Watch the video: There is Still Room for Discovery: https://youtu.be/3iiicU231sk

The float out was marked by a celebratory event and a traditional coin ceremony, held in the presence of top-level representatives from Silversea and Fincantieri, plus VIP guests. Fincantieri will now begin work on Silver Moon’s interior, bringing the ship to the hallmark level of finish that characterises Silversea’s ultra-luxury fleet.

“We are delighted to celebrate this milestone with our partner and expert shipbuilder Fincantieri,” said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s Chief Executive. “From 2020, Silver Moon will leverage on the success of our beloved flagship, Silver Muse, to unlock immersive new travel experiences for our guests around the world. With a range of pioneering new features that will push the boundaries of luxury travel, Silver Moon will be the most elegant ship in her class.”

“Today, with the float out of Silver Moon, we draw ever-closer to achieving my father’s dream of a 12-ship fleet,” said Manfredi Lefebvre, Silversea’s Executive Chairman. “Silver Moon is one of five ships currently on order for our cruise line; I look forward to fulfilling my father’s vision, and, with the support of Royal Caribbean Cruises, expanding the fleet further still in the future. This celebration holds particular significance in the history of Silversea, as it occurs in the same year as our cruise line’s 25th anniversary as the leading pioneer in ultra-luxury cruising.”

Silver Moon will push the boundaries of ultra-luxury cruise travel with pioneering new concepts. One such example is S.A.L.T. (Sea and Land Taste), an innovative new culinary programme that will unlock immersive culinary experiences for guests. Adapting with sailed destinations, S.A.L.T. will elevate the role of food as a means to travel deeper into a destination, by showcasing entire ecosystems around the culinary cultures of the world. In the S.A.L.T. Kitchen, the S.A.L.T. Lab, and the S.A.L.T. Bar, guests will develop an appreciation for regional ingredients and culinary customs, before venturing ashore under the guidance of experts to experience food and drink cultures first-hand.

While preserving the elegant design of Silversea’s Silver Muse, many of Silver Moon’s public spaces will be enhanced: the Dolce Vita lounge, the Connoisseur’s Corner, the Pool Deck, and the Spa and Fitness Centre will each undergo comprehensive redesigns for the benefit of guests’ comfort and enjoyment. Silver Moon’s Kaiseki restaurant will also be reimagined, as well as the ship’s La Dame restaurant, which will incorporate bespoke Lalique crystal panels.

Elsewhere, La Terrazza, Silver Note, Atlantide, the Arts Café, The Grill, Spaccanapoli, the Panorama Lounge, the Observation Library, the Venetian Lounge, and the Casino will each welcome guests with atmospheres of whispered luxury.

Although in popular demand, suites are still available on Silver Moon’s maiden voyage between Trieste and Rome (Civitavecchia), departing 6 August 2020. Silver Moon will spend her inaugural season in the Mediterranean, before crossing to the Americas in November. After unlocking various destinations in Central America and the Caribbean for guests – including Barbados, Antigua, and Puerto Rico, among others – Silver Moon will complete a circumnavigation of South America on the Grand South America 2021, visiting 37 destinations in 20 countries between 7 January and 17 March 2021.

Discover more about Silver Moon and view the ships itineraries at: www.silversea.com/ships/silver-moon.html