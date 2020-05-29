News

Silversea launches “Virtual Visits ” with travel partners

The leading ultra-luxury cruise line Silversea is rolling out Virtual Visits, a new weekly video series designed to engage and inform travel partners.

Nurturing the cruise line’s strong relationships with the travel agent community, representatives from Silversea’s global sales and marketing teams are hosting short video presentations of 15 minutes or less that travel advisors can view at their convenience to keep up to date with the company’s latest news.

Delivered through a dedicated new platform, sales team members address key areas of interest, from product developments and destination insights to new offers and initiatives, including the recently launched Cruise with Confidence programme and the Double Bonus promotion, which enabled guests to book a cruise with Silversea from just €900 per suite, which will be converted into a $1,000 Onboard Spending Credit.

 

“We have launched this Virtual Visits programme to support our valued travel partners throughout this challenging period,” says Barbara Muckermann, Silversea’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We understand how difficult it can be for travel advisors to keep up with scheduled webinars, so we have created these convenient online videos, hosted by a familiar Silversea face, as a way to stay connected and to update our partners at their leisure. Silversea is offering guests unprecedented flexibility to book their voyages when they feel ready and these Virtual Visits ensure that travel advisors are there to support their guests every step of the way.”

