Silversea to lengthen Silver Spirit

Silversea has unveiled plans for its first-ever ship lengthening. The turn-key transformation of Silver Spirit will take place early next year at the Palermo shipyard of Fincantieri, one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups and number one by diversification and innovation.

Starting in early March 2018, Silver Spirit will be lengthened by inserting a prebuilt 49-foot-long midsection housing six Silver Suites, 26 Veranda Suites and two Panorama Suites. Technical upgrades will also be implemented.

The ship’s extensive redesign takes its inspiration from the innovations of the line’s new flagship, Silver Muse. Creative dining concepts will be incorporated, and stylish décor enhancements will be made to existing suites and throughout public spaces and outdoor areas, providing an increased level of comfort and spaciousness.

“Based on the wonderful feedback from guests sailing onboard our beautiful Silver Muse, we believe the comprehensive makeover we have planned for Silver Spirit will enrich the onboard experience and be equally appreciated by guests. They will see many of Silver Muse’s innovations and elevated comforts embodied in our reimagined Silver Spirit,” said Christian Sauleau, Executive Vice President, Silversea Fleet operations.

Giorgio Rizzo, Senior Vice President Services of Fincantieri said: “The lengthening of a ship is a complex and highly technical procedure and we are proud that Silversea has selected Fincantieri and the Palermo shipyard for this project. From start to finish it will be supervised by Fincantieri including the design, execution and delivery to the shipowner.”

Silver Spirit offers a lively, convivial atmosphere for cosmopolitan travellers who enjoy a greater variety of shipboard diversions, yet crave the personalised service and the authentic and “up-close” experiences for which Silversea is known. Silver Spirit is a true definition of Silversea’s heritage, with a modern edge. The vessel amplifies everything that matters: public and personal space, beautiful interior design, superior service, gastronomic cuisine and world-class wines. She also remains small enough to visit both secluded and iconic ports.

