Silversea names Paul Theroux as Tale Teller on World Cruise 2022

Silversea Cruises has named acclaimed writer Paul Theroux as the first of nine Tale Tellers for the cruise line’s World Cruise 2022, the Tale of Tales. Theroux will board Silver Whisper in Fort Lauderdale on January 6, 2022, and will disembark in Lima (Callao) on January 18.

As guests travel deep into Central and South America on the first segment of the voyage, Theroux will enhance travellers’ journeys with a range of activities, before contributing a chapter to the Tale of Tales anthology—a collection of artistic works from the nine Tale Tellers, presented to guests at the voyage’s conclusion. The remaining eight Tale Tellers will be revealed in the near future.

Featuring immersive travel experiences while journeying from the 65th parallel south to the 65th parallel north, touching both Antarctica and Iceland, the 137-day Tale of Tales 2022 departs Fort Lauderdale on January 6 to unlock a stunning range of cultures, climates, experiences, and landscapes in 69 destinations across 32 countries and six continents.

“We are delighted to welcome Paul back on board Silver Whisper for the second edition of our Tale of Tales World Cruise, following the great success of the Tale of Tales 2019,” says Barbara Muckermann, Chief Marketing Officer of Silversea Cruises. “Along with eight other celebrated creatives, Paul will embark for one segment of this magnificent voyage, sharing his talent for storytelling to enrich the experience for our guests. As a Tale Teller, Paul will host a range of exclusive activities on board, while getting to know his fellow travellers. Each Tale Teller will produce a creative work inspired by their journeys, forming the Tale of Tales anthology, which will be gifted to guests as a sentimental keepsake. We look forward to welcoming our guests on board the adventure of a lifetime!”

“I cannot wait to reconnect with old friends and new aboard Silver Whisper, as the first Tale Teller of the World Cruise 2022,” says Paul Theroux. “There were countless experiences from the voyage in 2019 that have stayed with me and I’m eager to see what awaits in 2022. To travel the way you travel with Silversea—it’s like a dream.”

Theroux’s latest novel, Under the Wave at Waimea, is a gripping tale of narcissism, privilege, mortality, and redemption. It will be published on April 13, just three days after his 80th birthday.

