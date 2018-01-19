Silversea Offers Q&A Session with F1’s Mark Webber

Silversea Cruises is offering guests the chance to join Mark Webber, Australian racing legend and nine-time Formula One Grand Prix winner, at the Monaco Grand Prix. This opportunity is exclusive to Silversea guests who will be travelling between Barcelona and Civitavecchia, Rome, on 20th May 2018 onboard Silver Muse.

For the first time, Mark will participate in a special talk, plus a question and answer session for Silversea guests who are attending the Monaco Grand Prix on 26th May 2018 as part of a two-day land package. During the talk, he will discuss his career and reveal his own insights into the Monaco Grand Prix. For Silversea guests, he will also be available to sign autographs, respond to questions, and provide photo opportunities.

“We are thrilled to offer this exceptional experience that is available exclusively to Silversea guests who will be sailing to the Monaco Grand Prix onboard Silver Muse,” said Peter Shanks, Silversea Cruises’ newly appointed Managing Director UK and Ireland. “Our land adventure will offer guests a closed question and answer session with Mark Webber, an Australian Formula One legend. There is nothing quite like the thrill and atmosphere of Monaco during the weekend of the Grand Prix, and our Silversea guests will have the added bonus of this incredible opportunity to hear Mark’s personal story, creating cherished memories for a lifetime.”

Guests wishing to experience the thrill of the world’s most renowned Formula One Race will do so in style with Silversea’s two-day Monaco Grand Prix land adventure. Viewing the race from the balcony of the Club F1 Monaco Dance Academy, guests will enjoy hospitality and a comfortable vantage point as they watch the world’s talented racers speed around the tight corners of Monte Carlo.

This high octane two-day land adventure forms part of voyage 6812, a nine-day sailing from Barcelona to Civitavecchia, Rome, departing on 20th May 2018 onboard Silver Muse. Prices for the land adventure start at £2,290 per guest, and include:

F1 Monaco Dance Academy tickets for time trials and final race

Escorted transfers available at specified times

Buffet lunch and cocktails on Saturday and Sunday

Special talk including question and answer session by ex-Formula One driver Mark Webber

Silversea’s exclusive Grand Prix Race Essentials – Official Grand Prix de Monaco Programme, Monaco Auto Club ticket holder

Access to the wellness centre with osteopath, Shiatsu and reflexology, make-up artist, hair stylist, manicurist nail bar, Formula One simulator, live music, and Formula One artist exhibition

Sailing onboard Silver Muse, voyage 6812 will call at destinations ahead of the Monaco Grand Prix, including Barcelona, Ibiza and St Tropez. Following the Grand Prix, guests will be able to enjoy Tuscany’s vineyards before soaking up Rome’s history at Silver Muse’s final call. Fares for this nine-day voyage, departing on 20th May 2018 start from £7,500 per guest based on double occupancy of the Vista Suite.