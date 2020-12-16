Silversea offers up to 20% savings on selected voyages

Silversea Cruises has unveiled an enhanced savings promotion for the upcoming wave season, which will encourage travellers to set sail from 2021. The leading ultra-luxury cruise line is offering up to 20% Early Booking Bonus savings on selected voyages in 2021 and 2022—doubling the customary savings available for early bookings. The offer applies to new reservations booked and paid in full by 28 February 2021.

On selected voyages setting sail in 2021, guests can enjoy additional benefits on top of the Early Booking Bonus:

A reduced Deposit of just 15%

Cruise with Confidence: As part of the Royal Caribbean Group’s ‘Cruise with Confidence’ initiative, travellers can cancel up to 30 days before sailing without penalty when selecting a Future Cruise Credit.

COVID-19 Protections: Should a guest, or a member of their travelling party, test positive within 30 days prior to the cruise, at the boarding terminal or during the cruise, the guest will receive 100% Future Cruise Credit or 100% refund for the total booking amount.

MORE ALL-INCLUSIVE THAN EVER

Silversea’s recently enhanced all-inclusive offering—which is among the most comprehensive at sea—offers guests an array of amenities that complement the new wave promotion:

Included round-trip air (business-class upgrades available in selected destinations)

Included shore excursions on all expedition voyages and on ocean voyages (one in each port, per day) from April 2022.

Pre- and post-cruise hotel night/s, or day-use hotel, depending on Silversea’s air programme flight schedule.

Transfers

Luggage handling

Complimentary city centre shuttle when applicable

Butler service in every suite category

Onboard gratuities

Multiple open-seated restaurants, serving diverse cuisine and an in-suite 24 hour dining service

Sustainable caviar on demand 24 hours per day

Beverages in-suite and throughout the ship, including champagne and selected wines, premium spirits, soft drinks, and more.*

Unlimited Wi-Fi

“As 2020 comes to a close and we look ahead to 2021, our guests are more inspired than ever to travel once again. We want to inspire their wanderlust with our 20% Early Booking Bonus, along with other incentives and enhanced all-inclusive benefits that provide extraordinary value,” says Barbara Muckermann, Silversea’s Chief Marketing Officer. “At the same time, we are making it easier for travel advisors to boost their sales during wave season with our enhanced online suite of marketing resources—now available on the Marketing Central portal.”

A small sample of voyages featuring the 20% Early Booking Bonus include:

MEDITERRANEAN

Sailing round-trip from Athens on 20 April 2021, guests travelling aboard Silver Spirit will spend seven enchanting days discovering Greek isles, Turkish ruins and the sapphire waters of the Aegean Sea with stops in Mykonos, Kusadasi, Rhodes, Crete, Santorini and Nafplion. 20% Early Booking Bonus fares start from €2,960 per person, based on two sharing.

ALASKA

Flightseeing, dog sledding, salmon fishing and waterfall hiking are among the adventures that await guests when Silver Muse departs on several dates—including 1 July 2021—to offer 7-day sailings between Vancouver and Seward (and reverse). Travellers will cruise Alaska’s iconic Inside Passage and call in Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway and Sitka, before reaching the magnificent Hubbard Glacier. 20% Early Booking Bonus fares start from €4,160 per person, based on two sharing.

ASIA

On 23 October 2021, Silver Muse departs Hong Kong for Singapore on a 13-day journey through legendary lands and enchanting vistas. Guests will enjoy an overnight in mystical Ha long Bay; visit Chan May, gateway to Hue’s Perfume River and Da Nang’s Marble Mountains; spend two nights in bustling Ho Chi Minh City; then cap off the experience amid the sacred shrines and imperial palaces of Bangkok. 20% Early Booking Bonus fares start from €5,200 per person, based on two sharing.

ANTARCTICA

Silver Explorer departs Ushuaia on 28 November 2021, on a 10-day, round-trip expedition voyage to unlock the natural treasures of Antarctic Sound, Antarctic Peninsula and South Shetland Islands. Travellers will have the chance to witness jaw-dropping scenery and amazing wildlife, including several species of penguins, seals, whales, and so much more. 20% Early Booking Bonus fares start from €10,400 per person, based on two sharing.

CARIBBEAN & CENTRAL AMERICA

Over the course of 11 days, Silver Spirit’s 3 January 2022, round-trip voyage from Fort Lauderdale will sail crystal-clear waters to unlock Hemingway’s hideout of Key West, Santo Tomás’ Mayan culture, and Roatan Island’s long stretches of sugar-white sands. Rounding out the itinerary are the sun-kissed island of Cozumel, vibrant Belize City, and the cultural and wildlife riches of the Yucatán Peninsula. 20% Early Booking Bonus fares start from €4,240 per person, based on two sharing.

SOUTH AMERICA

This Ushuaia-to-Buenos Aires expedition aboard Silver Wind departs 2 March 2022, and spends 19 days exploring the southeast coast of South America and a selection of remote islands in the South Atlantic Ocean. Calls in the Antarctic realm of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands are complemented by visits to Puerto Deseado, Camarones and Puerto Madryn in Argentina, and the Falkland Islands. Guests will be treated to awe-inspiring natural scenery and possible sightings of penguins, fur seals and whales. An overnight in Buenos Aires reveals the city’s passion and sophisticated elegance. 20% Early Booking Bonus fares start from €12,640 per person, based on two sharing.

Discover more about Silversea’s voyages featuring the 20% Early Booking Bonus: https://www.silversea.com/best-luxury-cruise-deals/early-bird-cruises.html

For complete details on Silversea’s Cruise with Confidence programme, visit: https://www.silversea.com/temporary-amendment-to-cancellation-policy.html