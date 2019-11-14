Silversea – One of 13 Sponsors for 2019 ITTN Awards

The 28th ITTN Awards, Ireland’s travel industry ‘Oscars’ taking place on Friday 22nd November at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4, has four Headline Sponsors (Emirates, Hertz, Malta Tourist Authority, and the Spanish Tourist Office), nine Sponsors (Cork Airport, Expedia TAAP, Las Vegas CVA, Salou Tourist Board, Shannon Airport, Silversea, Thailand, The Travel Corporation, and Turkish Airlines), and two Supporting Companies (Clayton Hotels and Grant Thornton).

Renowned for extraordinary worldwide voyages aboard intimate, all-inclusive ships, Silversea is an ultra-luxury cruise line that offers unparalleled service and superlative comfort. Sailing to over 900 destinations spanning all seven continents, Silversea takes you to more destinations than any other cruise line.

Our intimate, luxury ships glide into secluded ports inaccessible to larger ships. All-suite and spacious ocean-view accommodation comes with butler service. Beautifully appointed lounges and bars offer an elegant yet relaxed ambience. Fine dining; beverages including wines, beers and spirits; onboard gratuities; and unlimited WiFi are always included. For the curious traveller, Silversea’s expedition voyages offer unique, awe-inspiring journeys to some of the world’s most exotic destinations, including Antarctica and the Galápagos Islands, aboard a fleet of expedition vessels. Discover the art of luxury travel as perfected by Silversea.

In 2019, Silversea passed a momentous milestone: 25 years as the industry’s leading ultra-luxury cruise line. Since first setting sail in 1994, Silversea has unlocked the authentic beauty of the world for almost half a million guests on approximately 4,100 voyages. Silversea’s ships have completed an accumulated total of over 47,800 cruise days, while the cruise line’s guests have travelled deeper on a combined total of more than 9.4 million cruise days.

In 2020, Silver Origin – the most elegant ship to ever sail the Galapagos – and Silver Moon – sister ship to Silver Muse – will join the fleet, followed by Silver Dawn in 2021 and the first of two Evolution-class ships in 2022.

A pioneering new culinary concept, S.A.L.T. (Sea And Land Taste), launches with new ship Silver Moon in August 2020 and will adapt according to the visited destination to unlock immersive culinary experiences for guests. The most immersive dining experience offered aboard will be enjoyed in the S.A.L.T. Kitchen – a space entirely dedicated to the authentic flavours of sailed destinations. The S.A.L.T. Kitchen will offer an ever-changing menu and a regionally inspired wine list to enable diners to form meaningful connections with local cultures.

In the S.A.L.T. Bar, which will adjoin the S.A.L.T. Kitchen, guests will enjoy regional drinks to better engage with destinations. This holistic approach to culinary exploration will be enriched in Silver Moon’s S.A.L.T. Lab, another new space in which Silversea’s guests will deep-dive into regional food cultures under the tutorage of expert local chefs and industry authorities.

Silversea’s 2021 Expedition World Cruise by Silver Cloud will be the world’s first-ever Expedition World Cruise. From Ushuaia to Tromsø, the 167-day voyage will call at 107 of the planet’s most amazing destinations, in 30 must-visit countries, covering a total of 39,000 nautical miles.