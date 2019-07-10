Silversea’s Silver Origin Opens for Reservations

Beginning on 16 July 2019, travellers will be able to reserve their suites aboard Silversea’s new ship, Silver Origin, which has been designed entirely with the Galapagos Islands in mind and will be the most elegant ship to ever sail the region when it launches in summer 2020. The all-suite, 100-guest Silver Origin will embark on her maiden voyage in July 2020, unlocking the authentic beauty of the Galapagos by connecting guests with the destination through immersive experiences.

“Our unique, industry-leading offering in the Galapagos Islands is being enhanced further still for the benefit of our guests,” said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea’s President and Chief Executive. “From 16 July 2019, we will open sales for Silver Origin, which will enrich guests’ experiences with an unprecedented level of elegance and comfort. After admiring endemic species in the wild and exploring the beautiful landscapes of the Galapagos – with the guidance of local experts – guests will continue their discovery of this unique destination onboard, through regionally inspired cuisine, informative lectures and various other enhancements.”

Silversea’s new ultra-luxury ship will continue the award-winning legacy of the retiring Silver Galapagos by alternating two seven-night itineraries between Baltra and San Cristobal, unlocking varying experiences for guests.

Baltra to San Cristobal

Aboard Silver Origin for Silversea’s north central itinerary, guests will enjoy a circumnavigation of Isla Daphne Major and explorations of Darwin Bay and Prince Philip’s Steps in Genovesa; Galapaguera Cerro Colorado and Punta Pitt in San Cristobal; Gardner Bay and Punta Suarez in Espanola; El Eden, Charles Darwin Research Station and Puerto Ayora in Santa Cruz; as well as Sullivan Bay, North Seymour, Rabida, and South Plaza. Highlights of this seven-day itinerary include the chance to witness wildlife species in their natural habitats, including and an abundance of marine life through various snorkelling opportunities – potentially near schools of tropical fish, turtles and whitetip reef sharks – and the chance to explore unusual geological features, including lava flows at Sullivan Bay, among other experiences.

San Cristobal to Baltra

Silversea’s western itinerary encompasses such points of interest as Cerro Dragon and Las Bachas Beach in Santa Cruz and a circumnavigation of Kicker Rock. The itinerary also includes Punta Vicente Roca, Tagus Cove and Elizabeth Bay in Isabela; Post Office Bay, Champion Islet and Punta Cormorant in Floreana; Los Gemelos, Charles Darwin Research Station and Puerto Ayora in Santa Cruz; Playa Espumilla in Santiago, conditions permitting; Punta Espinoza in Fernandina; and Bartolome Island. Guests travelling westbound with Silversea will witness magnificent geological features, including Kicker Rock and Pinnacle Rock; enjoy a Zodiac ride to Buccaneer’s Cove, which once provided a refuge for pirates; and various other experiences.

On both itineraries, Silver Origin’s guests will spend their days exploring Darwin’s ‘Living Laboratory of Evolution’, where they might spot giant tortoises, colourful marine iguanas, comical Blue-footed Boobies, energetic sea lion pups, Flightless Cormorants, Galapagos Hawks and Galapagos Penguins. Expert local naturalists of the highest calibre — one for every 10 guests, providing the highest ratio of guides-per-guest in the Galapagos — will share their knowledge and insights, as they lead complimentary excursions. A fleet of eight Zodiac crafts — the largest in the region on a per-guest basis — and kayaks will enhance the adventure with on-water exploration.

In 2020, two special extended voyages are planned for the holiday season: departing 19 December 2020, guests will be able to travel deeper into the destination on an 11-day voyage from San Cristobal to Baltra, while a 12-day New Year’s cruise will depart Baltra on 29 December 2020, concluding in San Cristobal.

“The Galapagos Islands are one of the world’s greatest pristine wonderlands,” said Fernando Delgado, Silversea’s Vice President and General Manager of Canodros C.L. “It will be our honour to unlock the authentic beauty of this region for guests as they journey aboard the environmentally conscious Silver Origin, enjoying the ship’s understated elegance and all-inclusive comforts and luxuries.”

Thoughtfully crafted to provide superlative comfort, Silver Origin’s stylish, butler-serviced suites are among the most spacious in Galapagos cruising. Each features a private veranda or a Horizon Balcony to provide stunning views of the island landscape. Luxury amenities include a minibar stocked with local snacks and a range of soft and alcoholic drinks, in-suite fresh water purification system, large flat-screen television, choice of pillows, eco-friendly bath amenities, plush robes and slippers, 24-hour room service and in-suite dining, unlimited complimentary Wi-Fi, and complimentary expedition gear that includes a waterproof backpack, raincoat and premium metallic water bottle.

Silver Origin’s eight suite categories include one Owner’s Suite that wraps around the ship’s rear section on Deck 6, offering an unrivalled panoramic view. Situated directly below, on Deck 5, are the ship’s one Grand Suite and one Royal Suite, which are connecting suites that may be combined into one ideal suite for family and friends travelling together. Rounding out the most spacious accommodation options are two Silver Suites — located forward on Deck 5 — each of which can be connected to an adjacent Classic Veranda Suite to accommodate groups. All of these top-tier suites feature a large veranda with comfortable outdoor furniture and floor-to-ceiling glass doors. A first for Silversea, the Owner’s, Grand, and Royal suites offer an ocean-view whirlpool bath and separate shower, accessible from the veranda (except in the Grand Suite). The Silver Suites’ whirlpool bath and separate shower provide exterior views and can be accessed from the veranda.

The remaining four suite categories include one Medallion Suite, seven Deluxe Veranda Suites, and 16 Superior Veranda Suites located on Deck 6. These accommodations are most notable for their innovative Horizon Balcony, which converts into an indoor living space with a floor-to-ceiling window. On Deck 5, there are also 22 Classic Veranda Suites, each with floor-to-ceiling sliding doors that open on to the veranda. Additionally, they offer third-guest capacity as well as several connecting suites.

With the environment in mind, Silver Origin will feature a dynamic positioning system, which will be used when the ship is positioned over a delicate seabed ecosystems to prevent the anchor from causing damage. Moreover, Silver Origin’s guests will be gifted a metallic reusable bottle that will leverage in-suite freshwater purifications system that convert seawater into drinking water, drastically reducing the use of plastic onboard. The ship will also meet the highest standards of energy efficiency in the segment.

Silversea has created a dedicated Silver Origin brochure to aid travel agent partners. In addition, the Silversea sales team will host a series of agent webinars on Monday 15 July 2019 and a dedicated Silver Origin training is now live on Silversea Academy.