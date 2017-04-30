News

Silversea Selects Savoir Beds to Furnish Silver Muse Suites

Ultra-luxury cruise line Silversea has announced the creation and installation of 10 bespoke beds in the Owner, Grand and Royal suites of its new flagship, Silver Muse, launched on 19th April 2017.

Luxury bed maker Savoir Beds handmade the bespoke mattresses and toppers especially for Silver Muse. The high-quality mattresses offer a variation in support from soft to firm, customisable to guest preference.

Savoir Beds was established in 1905 and the beds have been enjoyed by luminaries as diverse as Sir Winston Churchill, Giacomo Puccini and Marilyn Monroe. Now, Silver Muse guests are able to enjoy a great night’s sleep on Savoir Beds, created using the finest natural materials and skilled craftsmanship.

Carefully fashioned at the Savoir workshop in Wales from top-quality natural materials, the mattresses feature nested pocket springs sandwiched between generous layers of lambs wool, needled cotton, and curled hair, which is hand-tufted to keep the contents in position. The mattresses are covered with signature Savoir cotton jacquard Trellis ticking, bringing the external aesthetics in line with the internal quality of the bed.

Barbara Muckermann, Chief Marketing Officer, Silversea Cruises, said: “Silversea is committed to providing an ultra-luxury experience on and off the ship. The bespoke mattresses crafted by Savoir Beds will ensure that guests enjoy a great night’s sleep, preparing them for a day of onshore activities or onboard relaxation.”

Alistair Hughes, Managing Director, Savoir Beds, said: “Savoir Beds and Silversea are a perfect fit as we share the same values in ultimate luxury. Like all our beds, the bespoke mattresses and toppers onboard Silver Muse offer a cloud-like comfort, so guests will never want their trip to end.”

Calling at 34 countries and 130 ports in 2017 alone, Silver Muse redefines ocean travel, enhancing the small-ship intimacy with spacious all-suite accommodations that are the hallmarks of the Silversea experience. The addition of Silver Muse expands Silversea’s fleet to nine ships and once again significantly raises the bar in the ultra-luxury cruise market.

For information on Silversea’s flagship, Silver Muse, click here

To discover Silversea’s list of destinations and itineraries, click here

