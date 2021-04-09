Silversea to Require All Crew and Guests to be Fully Vaccinated

Silversea Cruises, the leading ultra-luxury cruise line, has announced protocol for its healthy return to service, as well as brand new voyages aboard Silver Moon from June.

In line with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for safe international travel and in recognition of the importance of COVID-19 vaccinations in ensuring the safety of travellers, the cruise line will require all embarking crew and guests to have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The requirement will apply to all Silversea voyages globally, with the exclusion of sailings departing from Australia, for which protocol is still under evaluation.

Setting sail from 18 June, Silver Moon – the cruise line’s new flagship – will welcome guests, departing on 10-day itineraries to the Eastern Mediterranean from Greece. Including calls in some of Greece’s most beautiful destinations, such as Santorini, Paros, Mykonos, and Crete, as well as Haifa (Israel) and Cyprus, the new round-trip itineraries will be unveiled and on general sale from 15 April.

“Our guests share our excitement for our eagerly-anticipated healthy return to service. In recent months, we have seen the cruise industry resume responsibly in destinations around the world and we are delighted to announce these new inaugural sailings for our flagship,” says Roberto Martinoli, President and CEO of Silversea Cruises. “Vaccinations will play a critical role in ensuring the health and safety of our guests, crew, and the communities we visit, which we prioritise above all else. Paired with our science-backed onboard procedures, which leverage on the expertise of the Royal Caribbean Group’s Healthy Sail Panel, vaccinations will enable our guests to travel deep into the world once again, with a renewed sense of appreciation for our beautiful planet. Backed by the Royal Caribbean Group, we have introduced a range of initiatives—including our ‘Cruise with Confidence’ programme and our COVID-19 protections—to enable our guests to travel in superlative comfort and with unwavering confidence.”

Vaccinations will form part of a comprehensive, multi-layered set of science-backed protocol, which, informed and approved by the Royal Caribbean Group’s Healthy Sail Panel, will help to safeguard the health and safety of guests, crew, and visited communities. Silversea will continue to work closely with relevant governing bodies and health authorities to evolve its health and safety procedures, as new health recommendations are issued and as the fluid situation advances.

The protocol includes enhanced sanitation procedures, providing the highest standards of cleanliness in travel; increased air filtration to ensure the supply of fresh and filtered air from outdoors; high-quality onboard medical care with state-of-the-art medical equipment; and enhanced medical teams on each ship.

Find out more information about Silversea’s healthy return to service: https://www.silversea.com/lp-silversea-hrts-consumer.html

Please refer to https://www.silversea.com/health-and-travel-notice.html for the latest health and travel advisories pertaining to cruise travel.

