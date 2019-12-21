Silversea Unveils Refurbished Silver Shadow

The latest Silversea ship to undergo an extensive refurbishment, Silver Shadow, recently emerged from the dry dock with redesigned interior spaces and an elegant new livery – the first time the two-tone design has been employed in Silversea’s history.

In another first for the ultra-luxury cruise line, decorative crystal artworks from lifestyle brand Lalique, have been installed in Silver Shadow’s La Dame Restaurant.

“Silversea has evolved in recent times and we felt the need to reflect this evolution in Silver Shadow’s livery,” said Jose Vuolo, Silversea’s Global Creative Director. “Elegant, understated, recognisable, Silver Shadow’s new aesthetic echoes our cruise line’s character, placing emphasis on the destination and our guests’ experiences. Complementing the ship’s interior refurbishment, which whispers luxury, the new exterior design distinguishes Silversea within the ultra-luxury segment.

“Silver Shadow will look equally as sophisticated while anchored off a remote Caribbean island as in the port of an historic European city, as her new livery has been designed to form an affinity between ship and destination.”

In addition to the ship’s new livery, guests on Silver Shadow will enjoy the following enhancements from the latest refurbishment:

• With guests’ comfort in mind, all suites have undergone a complete floor-to-ceiling renovation. Carpets, furniture and fixtures have been refurbished in all suites, while all bathrooms have also been renewed. The suites’ new colour scheme takes influence from the design of Silver Muse. Guest hallways have also been enhanced with new carpets and suite doors.

• La Dame Restaurant’s décor has been enriched with bespoke, handmade Lalique panels. In response to the venue’s popularity, La Dame Restaurant on Deck 7 has been enlarged and now accommodates up to 40 diners.

• A new Atrium area has been created on Deck 5 with open-plan boutiques and an Arts Café, complete with central bar counter and vibrant furnishings. The Atrium also comprises an updated guest relations area, with an interactive guest relations desk, and a bespoke new future cruise sales office.

• Re-positioned from Deck 7 to Deck 8, the Connoisseur’s Corner has been entirely refurbished and a new outdoor seating area has been created with plush seating and wind breakers.

• The Casino has been relocated from Deck 5 to Deck 8, and now has a new layout with updated décor.

• Elsewhere, many of Silver Shadow’s public spaces have undergone extensive refurbishments, including La Terrazza, The Restaurant, the Panorama Lounge, the Zagara Beauty Spa & Fitness Centre, the Observation Library, The Bar, The Show Lounge, the Card/Conference Room, the Pool Area & Jogging Track, and all public bathrooms. New outdoor furniture has invigorated the pool deck, suite balconies, La Terrazza, and the Panorama Lounge.

