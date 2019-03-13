Silversea Unveils S.A.L.T. Culinary Enrichment Programme

Silversea Cruises has announced a new culinary enrichment programme – S.A.L.T., an acronym of ‘Sea and Land Taste’ – that has been created with immersive culinary experiences in mind.

Designed in collaboration with Adam Sachs, a multi-award winning journalist and former Editor-in-Chief at a leading culinary magazine, Silversea’s Sea and Land Taste project will enable guests to travel deeper through a range of culinary insights, once it is inaugurated with the launch of Silver Moon in August 2020.

The new S.A.L.T. programme will be tailored according to the sailed region and will incorporate ship-based and shoreside enrichments, including market trips, winery visits, and dining experiences in regional restaurants and bars; food and wine tastings; special dinners with guest hosts; insightful food lectures; cooking classes and demonstrations from local guest chefs and food experts; and numerous other enhancements. A dedicated S.A.L.T. Lab will provide the setting for guests to explore culinary cultures from around the world, while a new S.A.L.T. restaurant will serve regional cuisine that will adapt according to the sailed destination.

An expression of Silversea’s aim to take guests closer to the authentic beauty of the world in luxury, S.A.L.T. will build on Silversea’s commitment to unlocking unique and compelling experiences by connecting guests with destinations and cultures. The holistic journey of culinary discovery will extend throughout the cruise for guests, onboard and ashore, through curated experiences around the world. The new culinary concept will make authentic and local cuisine available to all guests throughout the cruise.

As the Director of Silversea’s Sea and Land Taste project, Adam Sachs will use his experience to help craft guests’ culinary journeys. A three-time winner of the James Beard Journalism Award, and the recipient of several travel writing awards, Sachs has published his work in many newspapers and magazines.

“I am excited to join Silversea to help the cruise line deliver on its pledge to ‘travel deeper’ by creating meaningful connections between our guests and the tastes and culinary traditions of the places we go,” he said. “My mission in this new role is simply an extension of the approach I have always taken as a food and travel writer: to apply an endless curiosity and adventurous appetite to deep-dive explorations of the ingredients, cuisine and rituals of the countries and communities we visit. There’s no better – or more enjoyable – way to engage and understand the world than through the flavours and stories of its food and wine culture and the people and personalities behind it. With our new initiative, the S.A.L.T. project, there will be no better place to explore it all than with Silversea.”