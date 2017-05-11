Bookings Now Open for Silversea World Cruise 2019

Designed to spark the imagination of avid travellers, Silversea’s World Cruise 2019 – a 132-day voyage from San Francisco to London – is now open for reservations. Travel writers Paul Theroux and Pico Iyer will contribute to a unique anthology of stories inspired by the voyage.

Hosted onboard the all-suite Silver Whisper, travellers will voyage to 52 ports in 31 countries across five continents and, with 16 overnight calls and numerous late-night stays, guests will have ample time to delve deeper into iconic destinations.

Entitled ‘The Tale of Tales’, the journey offers innovative destinations and unique features, such as an overnight stay in Tokyo with two full days to explore, a circumnavigation of Africa with an overnight in Cape Town, and a two-night stay in Bordeaux to enjoy the region’s famous wines. There is also a stopover in Saint-Malo, gateway to Mont Saint-Michel, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Guests will also have the chance to sail the Guadalquivir river in Seville and savour Bilbao’s cultural scene with a visit to the Guggenheim Museum before the voyage concludes in London.

“The World Cruise 2019 has been crafted to tell a fascinating story about our planet,” said Barbara Muckermann, Silversea’s Chief Marketing Officer. “From island hideaways and ancient temples to tribal cultures and nature preserves, guests will be treated to extraordinary discoveries – all while enjoying the understated luxury and small-ship camaraderie of Silver Whisper. It’s the perfect setting for guests to create exciting new chapters in their own lives, shaped by new experiences and perspectives.”

The Tale of Tales

With this unique voyage, Silversea has the pleasure of inviting nine writers onboard to seek the drama of the unknown and the amazing. They will each create a short story inspired by regions of sublime natural beauty and exotic cultures. The result will be an exclusive anthology of the voyage, an unprecedented portrait of The Tale of Tales.

Already confirmed to put their pen to paper are Paul Theroux, travel writer, novelist and winner of the James Tait Black Prize for Fiction; and Pico Iyer, novelist, travel writer and essayist since 1986 for Time magazine, Harper’s, The New York Times, and The New York Review of Books.

Added-Value Benefits

To make this all-inclusive journey even more carefree, guests sailing the complete World Cruise will enjoy a variety of special amenities and events, including a Bon Voyage reception and overnight luxury hotel stay in San Francisco; Business Class air (from select gateways) and transfers (between airport, hotel and Silver Whisper); complimentary baggage valet service; a US$4,000 onboard spending credit (per suite); complimentary unlimited wi-fi; complimentary laundry and dry cleaning service; special commemorative gifts; and more.

Some of the exclusive events that are in the planning stages will include ‘Greeting Tahitian Gods’, set in Papeete around the only fully restored marae (temple); ‘Robben Island: A Walk Through the History of South Africa’; and a private opening of the spectacular Guggenheim Museum Bilbao.

To view the complete itinerary, pricing and other details, visit www.silversea.com/destinations/world-cruise/world-cruise-2019