Silverseas World Cruise 2023

Silversea Cruises, the leading ultra-luxury cruise line, recently hosted an exclusive virtual premiere for selected guests, presenting its new World Cruise 2023, entitled ‘South Side Story – All the World’s A Stage.’ The innovative premiere comprised a pre-produced show—which represents Silversea’s largest-ever creative production—hosted by Fernando Barroso de Oliveira, Silversea’s President’s Ambassador to the Venetian Society, and a Q&A session with Roberto Martinoli, President & CEO, and Barbara Muckermann, Chief Marketing Officer. The event replaced the usual onboard launch and marked the opening of an exclusive pre-sale to past and future world-cruising guests.

“We are continuously seeking innovative ways to nurture our strong relationships with our guests, Silversea’s extended family, as we await the moment in which we can be reunited aboard our ships once more,” says Roberto Martinoli. “As is the case on board our ships, we are committed to delivering special moments that exceed our guests’ expectations and our investment in our World Cruise 2023 premiere encapsulates this commitment. I am delighted to be able to share our pioneering new product with our valued guests in such an inspiring way and I hope it goes some way in conveying the incredible range of experiences that are in store.”

ALL THE WORLD’S A STAGE: WORLD CRUISE 2023 – SOUTH SIDE STORY

Replicating the production of a cinematic film, Fernando’s triumphant show demanded a herculean effort from over 50 talented professionals, who worked around the clock. Five weeks in the making, the immersive production was filmed over an entire week. It included 18 different sets—individually selected over the course of three weeks from over 3,000 options—each of which comprised various props that were displayed in front of a changing 42m2 LED backdrop. Fernando—who is, by now, no stranger to the camera—travelled with seven suitcases to accommodate his array of costumes. The team recorded more than eight hours of footage—files totalling 800TB—before crafting a 27-minute narrative that was designed to transport guests into featured destinations.

WC01WC03 WC02

“Entitled ‘South Side Story,’ Silversea’s World Cruise 2023 will take inspiration from the Southern Hemisphere’s most captivating cultures—their arts, their people, and the concept of performance as a means to engage with each destination,” says Jose Vuolo, Silversea’s Global Creative Director. “It was fitting, therefore, to leverage on the famous Shakespeare phrase, ‘All the World’s A Stage,’ which is an invitation to our guests to play their parts in this great story, while enjoying the spectacle of the world. What we have created is an unprecedented theatrical performance, combining a cinematographic style reminiscent of the 50s and 60s with the most advanced film technology available today—the virtual set. But this production would not have been possible without inspiration from passionate travellers, such as Fernando with his incredible stories, and from Steve McCurry who showed me how to look at the world differently, and whose photos enrich some of the show’s most evocative sets. To stage such a long journey, while at the same time conveying a calm, luxurious, relaxed voyage, was the real challenge.”

“Together with our close-knit world-cruising guests, I take great delight in celebrating the annual launch of our new World Cruises,” says Fernando Barroso de Oliveira, Silversea’s President’s Ambassador to the Venetian Society. “While we await the moment in which we can be reunited at sea once more, I am thrilled to have been involved with this innovative project to open an exclusive pre-sale on our pioneering World Cruise 2023, ‘South Side Story.’ With a focus on the breathtaking landscapes of the Southern Hemisphere, our guests will enjoy new, immersive experiences as they befriend like-minded travellers aboard our recently refurbished Silver Shadow.”

DOOR-TO-DOOR COMFORT: 66 DESTINATIONS IN 34 COUNTRIES OVER 139 NIGHTS

Silversea’s newly announced World Cruise 2023, ‘South Side Story,’ will depart Sydney on 9 January 2023, arriving in Fort Lauderdale on 28 May. Over 139 nights, Silver Shadow will cross five continents to unlock immersive experiences for guests in 66 destinations, taking in 34 countries. A total of 40 destinations have not been visited on Silversea’s recent World Cruise itineraries. Guests will enjoy 20 overnight calls in 17 cities, as well as 10 bespoke events—five of which will be exclusive to world-cruising guests.

For the first time in Silversea’s history, the World Cruise 2023 will include a door-to-door service for guests’ convenience, transporting them to Sydney in utmost comfort. Guests will journey from their homes to their departure airport in private executive transfers, benefit from private assistance to their gate/lounge, and gain access to designated airline lounges. They will then enjoy a superior flight experience from selected US and UK gateways to Sydney, Australia, experiencing a new level of comfort in Qantas Business Class with more space to relax and a dedicated cabin. World Cruise passengers will taste the freshest seasonal ingredients and enjoy Australian hospitality in-flight, presented by Qantas Airways in partnership with Silversea. Once in Sydney, travellers will then experience VIP arrival assistance, private executive transfers, and priority embarkation. Silver Shadow’s butlers will then be on-hand to assist guests in unpacking, should they wish.

Highlights of the World Cruise 2023 include:

An in-depth exploration of the natural history of Tasmania and New Zealand;

A deep discovery of Melanesia’s lesser-travelled coasts, including Papua New Guinea for the first time on a Silversea World Cruise;

An immersion into Southeast Asia’s rich, multi-layered culture and traditions, with overnights in iconic cities such as Hong Kong, Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City;

Time spent in the Gulf of Bengal and the Indian Ocean, including opportunities to explore deeper inland;

A three-day exploration of Madagascar, with new calls in Mauritius and Réunion;

A seven-day discovery of the West Coast of Africa, starting with South Africa;

An immersive trip into the Amazon River for the first time on a World Cruise;

And new experiences in the Caribbean, with all-new calls in destinations like Ile Royale and Mayreau, among others.

“As well as devising a groundbreaking itinerary, we have introduced unprecedented features for the World Cruise 2023, such as our new door-to-door service, which will enhance the seamlessness of guests’ journeys,” says Barbara Muckermann, Silversea’s Chief Marketing Officer. “We look forward to revealing more details in due course, but for now, guests can get excited about the prospect of an in-depth tour of New Zealand, a foray into the lesser-travelled lands of Melanesia, and the first-ever exploration of the Amazon River on a World Cruise, among other remarkable experiences on our World Cruise 2023.”

