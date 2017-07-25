Silversea Luxury Seven-Day Cruise in Northern Europe

In the world of cruising, Silversea has become synonymous with luxury and to many has earned that 6-star rating. The cruise line has achieved an amazing rate of repeat business, with more than 66% of customers returning. Silversea voyages and cruise expeditions sail to over 900 destinations on all seven continents, more than any other cruise line.



All Silversea ships operate an all inclusive tariff, this covers selected wines and premium spirits as well as room service and all staff gratuities, unlike many other cruise lines where these must be paid for.

Silver Whisper has recently undergone a major refurbishment as part of the cruise line’s $170 million update programme, which saw new carpeting in all guest suites, two new whirlpools, new wall treatments and rejuvenated flooring in the restaurants. The crew to passenger ratio is just short of one to one, which is one of the highest in the industry.

The northern Europe cruise includes Copenhagen, which is a magical destination brought to life by Hans Christian Anderson and the symbol of the city, the Little Mermaid. It is also home to the Tivoli Gardens.

Fine dining is de rigeur on Silversea ships. The Grill features lava stone cooking at its best, at temperatures of 400 degrees Centigrade. Here guests can cook their food at their table to suit their own taste. Also on Silversea ships will you find the only Relais & Chateaux restaurant at sea, Le Champagne, where the menu constantly changes to reflect the voyage destination, for an enhanced experience of authentic flavour. Reservations are required and there is a per guest dining fee.

Guests who decide to book their next cruise while onboard can be assured that their travel agent will have the booking transferred to their account, protecting the commission due to the agent. There is also complimentary transportation into town in most ports for guests.

Silversea’s Silver Wind departs on a 10-day voyage on 8th September 2018 from Copenhagen to London, Tower Bridge. Fares start from €5,100 per person based on the double occupancy of the Vista Suite.