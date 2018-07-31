Simon Eaton Appointed as TUI Head of Ireland

Simon Eaton, currently Commercial Director of Crystal Ski Holidays and TUI Lakes & Mountains, has been appointed as Head of Ireland for TUI UK & Ireland.

Eaton will assume responsibility for the management of the TUI & Crystal Ski business in Ireland on 1st September and will commence a transition period immediately with Belinda Vazquez, following her recent promotion to Retail Director for TUI UK & Ireland.

Eaton has been part of TUI for almost 14 years starting his career as a rep and has enjoyed various overseas roles in France and commercial roles in the UK. In his most recent role as Commercial Director for Crystal Ski Holidays and TUI, Lakes & Mountains Eaton had responsibility for Yield, Aviation, Product, Inventory and ecommerce.

“I’m delighted to be appointed as Head of Ireland for TUI,” said Simon. “I look forward to getting to know and working with the Irish management team, the rest of the business and the wider travel industry to ensure its continued success into the future,” he added.