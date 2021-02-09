News

Simply Maldives Has Some Enticing Offers

With tourist arrivals now at 60 per cent of pre-COVID levels, the Maldives is one of the few global destinations that is welcoming visitors. When travel restrictions are lifted, Simply Maldives is offering substantial discounts to entice tourists.

Kandolhu Island

To this end, Simply Maldives is offering discounts of between 30-45% for stays up until 30 April 2021; discounts of between 20-30% for stays 01 May-31 Oct 2021; and free cancellation up to 3 days prior to departure. Of course, these discounts are available once travel restrictions here in Ireland are lifted.
Simply Maldives represents a number of the most desirable islands and resorts in the archipelago, including Kuramathi Island, Maafushivaru Resort, Kandolhu Island, Dhigali Maldives, Faarufushi Resort, Huvafen Fushi and Velassaru Maldives.
All visitors must in possession of a Covid Negative PCR Certificate issued no later than 96 hours prior to point of departure. All tourists must complete an online arrivals form 24 hours prior to departure.
Covid Travel Insurance available through local Maldives insurer to cover Covid claims such as medical bills and quarantine accommodation costs (see https://allied.mv/insurance-plan/allied-inbound/). A PCR Test available in resort for clients return journey to Ireland ( where necessary).
