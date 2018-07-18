Singapore Airlines Voted World’s Best Airline at Skytrax Awards

The winner of World’s Best Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards announced in London on Tuesday 17th July 2018 is Singapore Airlines, followed by Qatar Airways, ANA All Nippon Airways and Emirates.
Edward Plaisted, Skytrax, said: “We congratulate Singapore Airlines on this fabulous achievement, being voted the World’s Best Airline by customers for a fourth time in the awards history. A key ‘wow’ factor for customers is consistency and this proved to a real asset for Singapore Airlines who scored highly across both product and service. I am sure Singapore Airlines will also take great pride in winning the World’s Best First Class award, less than one year after they introduced their new first-class suites.”
World’s Best Airline – Top Ten
Singapore Airlines
Qatar Airways
ANA All Nippon Airways
Emirates
EVA Air
Cathay Pacific Airways
Lufthansa
Hainan Airlines
Garuda Indonesia
Thai Airways
Other Award Winners
World’s Best First Class: Singapore Airlines
World’s Best Business Class: Qatar Airways
World’s Best Premium Economy Class: Air New Zealand
World’s Best Economy Class: Thai Airways
World’s Best Regional Airline: Bangkok Airways
World’s Best Low-Cost Airline: AirAsia
World’s Best Cabin Crew: Garuda International
World’s Best Inflight Entertainment: Emirates
World’s Best Airline Alliance: Star Alliance
Best Airline in Europe: Lufthansa
Best Business Class Lounge: Turkish Airlines
Best Airline in North America: Air Canada
Best Low-Cost Airline in North America: WestJet
YouTube
RSS