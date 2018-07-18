Singapore Airlines Voted World’s Best Airline at Skytrax Awards

The winner of World’s Best Airline at the Skytrax World Airline Awards announced in London on Tuesday 17th July 2018 is Singapore Airlines, followed by Qatar Airways, ANA All Nippon Airways and Emirates.

Edward Plaisted, Skytrax, said: “We congratulate Singapore Airlines on this fabulous achievement, being voted the World’s Best Airline by customers for a fourth time in the awards history. A key ‘wow’ factor for customers is consistency and this proved to a real asset for Singapore Airlines who scored highly across both product and service. I am sure Singapore Airlines will also take great pride in winning the World’s Best First Class award, less than one year after they introduced their new first-class suites.”

World’s Best Airline – Top Ten

Singapore Airlines

Qatar Airways

ANA All Nippon Airways

Emirates

EVA Air

Cathay Pacific Airways

Lufthansa

Hainan Airlines

Garuda Indonesia

Thai Airways

Other Award Winners

World’s Best First Class: Singapore Airlines

World’s Best Business Class: Qatar Airways

World’s Best Premium Economy Class: Air New Zealand

World’s Best Economy Class: Thai Airways

World’s Best Regional Airline: Bangkok Airways

World’s Best Low-Cost Airline: AirAsia

World’s Best Cabin Crew: Garuda International

World’s Best Inflight Entertainment: Emirates

World’s Best Airline Alliance: Star Alliance

Best Airline in Europe: Lufthansa

Best Business Class Lounge: Turkish Airlines

Best Airline in North America: Air Canada

Best Low-Cost Airline in North America: WestJet