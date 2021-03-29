Singles Holidays in Turkey – On New Direct Dublin/Antalya Flight

Antrim-based singles holiday company Friendship Travel welcomes the news that Turkish Airlines will fly direct from Dublin to Antalya three times a week from 20 June to mid-October.

“As soon as international travel restrictions are lifted, solo travellers will have easy access to our hosted holidays in the resort of Side, less than an hour’s transfer from Antalya,” says managing director Colum McLornan.

Friendship Travel hosts small groups of singles at The Raga Side, an adults-only five-star hotel. See the holiday here:

Prices start at €1575 for seven nights in September to include flights from Dublin, transfers and all meals and drinks. As with all Friendship Travel holidays, guests enjoy sole occupancy of a standard double room with no single supplement to pay.

The Raga prides itself on its food, which includes themed dining, waiter service and a la carte menus. The 187-room hotel has its own beach club and bar on Side’s West Beach, just a couple of minutes’ walk away, as well as two swimming pools.

Friendship Travel can now offer single holidaymakers from Ireland five Turkish holiday options direct from either Dublin or Belfast. In addition to The Raga in Side, there are hotel holidays in Kusadasi, in Yalikavak near Bodrum and in the resort of Olu Deniz. The company also charters exclusive use of Turkish Gulets for laid-back cruises.

(Photo by Mert Kahveci on Unsplash)