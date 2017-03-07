News

Six Job Vacancies in Five Travel Agencies

Navan Travel, Click&Go, Discover Travel and Travel Focus all currently have a staff vacancy, while Corporate Travel Management has two.

Navan Travel

Navan Travel (Travalue.ie) is looking for maternity cover in its Accounts section from May to December. Experience of working in a travel agent’s accounts section would be preferable.

Duties include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • Daily banking
  • Payments to all suppliers
  • Accounts receivable – constant monitoring of clients’ bookings to ensure we are paid on time to avoid falling within cancellation deadlines
  • Send out Debtors statements on a monthly basis
  • All bank and credit card reconciliations
  • Month End – produce management accounts for review
  • Payroll
  • Ensure all Revenue deadlines for VAT, P30 and VIES are adhered to – use of ROS to perform these tasks

Click&Go

Click&Go in Dublin has a vacancy for an Email Marketing Specialist.

For details, see www.clickandgo.com/about-us/careers

Discover Travel

Discover Travel in Fermoy currently has a vacancy for a Travel Consultant. The ideal candidate should have experience within the travel industry involving reservations and administration. A knowledge of Amadeus or a major CRS system would be a distinct advantage.

To apply, send your CV in strictest confidence to brendan@discovertravel.ie

Travel Focus

Travel Focus in Cork City is looking to appoint a Long Haul Travel Consultant. You will require a working knowledge of Amadeus or Galileo. An excellent salary is negotiable depending on experience.

To discuss further in strictest confidence, email noel.mcauliffe@travelfocus.

Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management currently has a vacancy for a Corporate Travel Consultant in its Cork office and for an Experienced Corporate Travel Consultant in its Westport office.

The Cork post requires a minimum of one to two years’ agency experience and knowledge of a GDS is essential. Candidates with suitable leisure experience may be considered.

The Westport post is a full-time position and applicants should have a minimum of three years’ agency experience and knowledge of a GDS is essential. This position may suit someone considering a move from leisure to corporate travel and full training will be provided.

Apply for either post with your CV to maria@ctm.ie

