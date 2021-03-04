Sixt CEO Steps Down After 50 Years in Charge

Erich Sixt, CEO of multinational car rental company SIXT has announced he will be resigning from the management board after 50 years at the helm of the company.

At the age of 76 and after more than 50 years at the helm of the company, during which he has led SIXT from being a local car rental company to become one of the world’s leading premium mobility providers with sales of more than €3.3 billion, CEO Erich Sixt will resign from his position on the Management Board after the Annual General Meeting on June 16 of this year. He will be handing over the Group’s management to Alexander and Konstantin Sixt and join the Supervisory Board of Sixt SE, where he plans to serve as its Chairman.

The future Co-CEOs and previous members of the Management Board Alexander and Konstantin Sixt together bring nearly 30 years of strategic and operational experience working for the SIXT Group. Among their other achievements, they have played a key role in shaping the company’s success, growth and transformation story by founding and successfully exiting from DriveNow, the exponential increase in sales through the expansion of business customer sales and the e-commerce business, the IPO and sale of Sixt Leasing SE, the launch of the ONE mobility platform with the new SIXT share, SIXT ride and SIXT+ products and, last but not least, through their successful crisis management during the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Alexander and Konstantin Sixt: “We are facing up to this challenge with a great sense of joy and determination, but also with deep humility, gratitude and respect for the life’s work of Erich Sixt, as well as for our responsibility to our employees.”