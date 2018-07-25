Sixteen Travel Agencies Shortlisted for 2018 ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Awards

This year Irish Travel Trade News adopted a new method for selecting finalists for the four province winners of ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Awards. We confidentially invited 20 supplier companies – six airlines, five tour operators, four cruise/ferry companies, three travel technology companies, and two car rental companies – to nominate one agency in each of the four provinces.

The four travel agencies that received the highest number of nominations in each province (see list below) have been advised that they have been shortlisted and will have up to Friday 28th September 2018 to enter their submissions. These will comprise a brief statement about the agency, including its promotion activities and innovations during 2018, exterior and interior photos of the agency, and details of its website(s) and social media platforms.

The submissions will be assessed by four judges: Sinead Grace, Tourism Ireland; Joan Scales, The Irish Times; Sarah Slattery, The Travel Expert; and Michael Flood, Editor, Irish Travel Trade News – with the judging panel convened by a non-voting Chairman, Stephen Murray, Grant Thornton. One agency will be chosen as the winner in each province and one overall winner selected.

The four winners will be announced on Thursday 18th October 2018. The overall winner will be announced on Friday 23rd November 2018.

SHORTLISTED AGENCIES

Leinster

Cassidy Travel

E Travel

Marble City Travel

Platinum Travel

Munster

Corporate Travel Management

J Barter Travel

Lee Travel

Strand Travel

Connaught

Fahy Travel

Fly Away Travel

Grogan Travel

Kelair Travel

Ulster

American Holidays

Atlantic Travel

Oasis Travel

O’Hanrahan Travel

Awards Gala Dinner

The Gala Dinner for the 2018 Irish Travel Trade Awards will be held on Friday 23rd November 2018 at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4. The 2017 event can be viewed here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=2eqFeS9qrZE

