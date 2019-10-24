Sixteen Travel Agencies Shortlisted for 2019 ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Awards

For this year’s ITTN Travel Agency of the Year Awards, Irish Travel Trade News confidentially invited 20 supplier companies – five airlines, five tour operators, four cruise companies, three bed banks, and one ferry, rail, and car rental company – to nominate one travel agency in each of the four provinces.

The four agencies that received the highest number of nominations in each province (see below) have been advised that they have been shortlisted and have been given two weeks to enter their submissions. These comprise a brief statement about the agency, including its promotion activities and innovations during 2019, exterior and interior photos of the agency, and details of its website(s) and social media platforms.

The submissions are being assessed by four judges: John Devereux, winner of the 2018 ITTN Industry Achievement Award; Sarah Slattery, TheTravelExpert.ie; Michael Flood, Editor, ITTN; and Neil Steedman, News, Features & Social Media Editor, ITTN. One agency will be chosen as the winner in each province and one overall winner selected.

The four winners will be announced on Tuesday 29th October 2019. The overall winner will be announced on Friday 22nd November 2019 at the ITTN Awards Gala Dinner.

SHORTLISTED AGENCIES

Leinster

Cassidy Travel

Club Travel

Platinum Travel

Travalue.ie

Munster

Bowe Travel

J Barter Travel

Lee Travel

Travel Focus

Connacht

Fahy Travel

Gannon Travel

Grogan Travel

Keller Travel

Ulster

Atlantic Travel

Clubworld Travel

Oasis Travel

O’Hanrahan Travel

Awards Gala Dinner

The Gala Dinner for the 2019 ITTN Awards will be held on Friday 22nd November 2019 at the Clayton Hotel Burlington Road, Dublin 4. The 2018 event can be viewed here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8beujHuPxs

Table Bookings

Table of 12: €2,040 + VAT @ 23% = €2,509.20

Table of 10: €1,750 + VAT @ 23% = €2,152.50

One seat: €170 + VAT @ 23% = €209.10

Click here to download our Booking Form

For more information, please contact:

Hilary Drumm, Event Sponsorship Manager

E: hilary.drumm@advantagegroup.ie, M: +353 (0)85 777 0400

Ian Bloomfield

E: ian.bloomfield@advantagegroup.ie, M: +353 (0)86 367 4945

Michael Flood

E: michael.flood@advantagegroup.ie, M: +353 (0)87 255 4333