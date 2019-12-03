Ski Collection Launches Republic of Ireland Website

Ski Collection, a specialist in high-quality ski accommodation in high-altitude resorts across the French Alps, has launched in the Republic of Ireland with a brand-new dedicated website, www.skicollection.ie.

The new dedicated website features popular high-altitude resorts across the French Alps, including Les Arcs and La Plagne (Paradiski), Val Thorens, Courchevel and Meribel (3 Valleys), Alpe d’Huez, Val d’Isère, Tignes and Flaine.

In addition, those looking for something extra special for their winter break in the Alps can opt for one of the operator’s luxurious Ski Collection Premium properties (www.skicollection.ie/ski-collection-premium). The Ski Collection Premium range showcases exceptional properties in Chamonix, Val d’Isère, Courchevel and Val Thorens.

There is a selection of 4-star and 5-star self-catered apartments, spacious self-catered chalets, and hotels on the www.skicollection.ie website. Accommodation is in sought-after locations, whether ski-in/ski-out or in the heart of the resort, and has great facilities often including indoor pools, saunas and hot tubs.

As well as being able to book online, visitors to the site can get a bespoke quote for their ski holiday or contact one of the Ski Collection Alpine experts directly through online chat or over the phone (076 670 5510). Clients can also book ski extras such as hire and lessons.

The new website also has plenty of information and advice, including a useful blog section with expert insights and top tips.