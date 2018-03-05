News

SkyTeam Reveals Top Ten Round the World Destinations in 2017

Global airline alliance SkyTeam has revealed the world’s top globetrotting nations based on sales of its Go Round the World travel pass in 2017.

According to SkyTeam, more customers from the USA enjoyed a Round the World adventure in 2017 than from any other country, with Japan coming second and France in third place. Meanwhile, double-digit sales growth in the Netherlands and China took these nations to SkyTeam’s fourth and fifth place respectively.

“SkyTeam’s diverse network appeals to everyone’s sense of adventure, whatever their nationality, and there has never been a better time to explore because Round the World fares are discounted by 15%,” said Edward Hollo, SkyTeam’s Senior Manager Commercial Development, Commercial Synergies. “From the buzz of the world’s most exciting cities, to beautiful beaches and mountain hideaways, we have everything covered for the trip of a lifetime.”

Most-visited Cities on a SkyTeam Round the World Itinerary in 2017

  1. Tokyo, Japan
  2. Paris, France
  3. New York City, USA
  4. Sydney, Australia
  5. Los Angeles, USA
  6. Amsterdam, the Netherlands
  7. London, the UK
  8. Seoul, South Korea
  9. Bangkok, Thailand
  10. Honolulu, USA

SkyTeam Go Round the World Pass

SkyTeam’s Go Round the World Pass can be booked online at SkyTeam.com via the easy-to-use planning tool, via a SkyTeam reservations centre, or through a travel agent. Itineraries are available from two to 15 stops and the 15% discount is applicable for bookings up to 31st March 2018 in Economy Class and Business Class. Travel is available on all 20 SkyTeam members.

SkyTeam was the first alliance to introduce a two-stop pass in 2017, responding to customer demand for even greater flexibility when it comes to Round the World travel. Meanwhile, customers wishing to explore a region in more detail have a choice of Go Passes that can be booked in conjunction with a Round the World ticket. For more information about SkyTeam Round the World itineraries, click here.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

