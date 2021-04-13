News

Skyscanner Survey Suggests Growing Optimism Around Travel

Recent research by Skyscanner suggests that half of all consumers have a positive outlook around the prospect of international travel. In a survey conducted from March 29, 49 per cent of those polled said the situation was getting better, with 20 per cent saying it was getting worse.

Hugh Aitken, vice-president flights at Skyscanner said: “With many travellers awaiting the green light for international travel to resume from their respective governments, Skyscanner data shows that there is a growing sense of optimism around the world.

“Where measures have been announced providing clarity on dates and restrictions, we see direct correlations with surges in demand. Domestic travel and international travel corridors are showing early signs of promise.”

The survey revealed that the most searched-for countries were the UK, US, Spain, Russia and Turkey. Domestic searches within the US showed a huge increase: +316 per cent for Fort Lauderdale in Florida, +170 per cent for Boston.

“While there is still some way to go, it’s clear that testing and vaccines are key enablers in unlocking travel,” Hugh Aitken added. “However, the industry’s recovery is dependent on how straightforward and standardised the processes on both ends of the journey are for travellers, in addition to clear and timely guidance on reopening.”

It’s good news, and we’ll take good news wherever we can get it.

 

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland.

