Photo by Glenn Carstens-Peters on Unsplash

Skyscanner’s Travel Trends Report Shows Appetite for Travel is Strong

Travellers are looking toward the end of the year and are increasingly interested in smaller destinations: these are just some of the findings of the latest in-depth report by Skyscanner that explore the new and emerging trends in travel in 2021. Titled ‘Skyscanner Horizons – The Return of Travel’, the report analyses three years of search and booking data to shine a light on how travellers are planning for the new normal ahead of the peak holiday season.

Exclusive commentary on the trends is provided by industry leaders CAPA – Centre for Aviation, Digital Tourism Think Tank and Skyscanner’s VP of Flights Hugh Aitken. A survey of 5,000 consumers has also been commissioned to understand evolving travel preferences and some of the context behind the trends identified.

Hugh Aitken, Skyscanner’s VP of Flights, said of the report’s publication: “With international travel once again on the horizon, we have looked at how, when and where it is likely to return ahead of the peak travel season. Our analysis reveals how travellers’ preferences are changing compared to pre-pandemic and we have identified eight global trends that offer a snapshot of today’s travel landscape that will influence the sector in 2021.

“That said, there are still many pieces of the puzzle needed to fully restore traveller confidence and truly unlock underlying demand. As we have seen in the past, travellers are adept at adjusting to new measures, however we are entering a period where the importance of clear, straightforward and timely information is vital, especially relating to restrictions, quarantines and testing requirements.”

Global trends

Trip planning rises alongside confidence levels

Average booking horizons are nearing those of 2019, tracking at 75 days in a sign that travellers are confident they can get away this year.

Average trip duration is up too, particularly for trips longer than 7 and 20 days.

55% of consumers are planning a holiday within the next six months.

Travellers are hedging their bets for year-end trips

Travel dates are being pushed back to later in the year with September, October and November comparatively more popular than two years ago.

Searches for medium-haul flights are also higher (+11%) compared to 2019.

39% of consumers are planning trips for longer than 14 days, with extended holidays (56%) and visiting friends and family (52%) the top reasons.

Clear skies ahead for domestic air travel

Travellers in APAC and AMER regions are continuing to fly domestically, with 83% and 70% of searches in March for domestic destinations respectively.

40% of consumers polled said that quarantine is the biggest deterrent for booking international travel, followed by testing (28%) and there being too many restrictions (27%).

The rise of the second city – smaller destinations are increasingly popular

Aside from New York and Paris, travellers are gravitating towards smaller, coastal or island destinations such as Cancun, Crete and Mallorca

Globally, the top five factors affecting the choice of destination for consumers are: A destination that feels safe (31%) Somewhere they are allowed to travel (31%) Somewhere they have been before (26%) Price (26%) The weather (25%)



Select destinations have been leading the charge to attract travellers

Destinations that have added new routes, encouraged remote working opportunities, or made it possible for friends and family to reunite have increased in popularity.

Mauritius has climbed 126 places in the global search ranking compared to 2019, followed by Islamabad (101 places) and Dalaman (95 places).

Determined travellers – from couples to families – are searching for new destinations

A strong desire to travel, wherever is feasible, is leading to different destinations topping travellers’ wish lists.

Bali currently tops the list for couples, Sochi is the highest new entrant for families and Crete for groups, but destinations vary significantly based on travellers point of origin.

Prices are cheaper and travellers are spending less

In some markets such as Europe, ticket prices in Euros are up to 15% cheaper than pre-pandemic. And travellers are taking advantage of this, spending less on flights.

But it’s no longer just about the cheapest ticket – it’s about value for money