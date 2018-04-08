News

SkyTeam Introduces Digital Airport Maps for Major Hubs

SkyTeam has introduced a series of digital maps to help customers move through its global hubs. From check-in and departures through to baggage collection, the interactive maps provide customers with a clear, detailed view of their surroundings via their smartphones.

“Too often the airport experience can be stressful because customers are rushing through an unfamiliar environment, taking away the enjoyment of traveling,” said Perry Cantarutti, Chief Executive, SkyTeam. “Reaching for our phone to find the way is now second-nature and our interactive airport maps will help ensure a more seamless and relaxed trip through the terminal for our customers wherever and whenever they fly.”

Available for iOS and Android, the maps are available on the free SkyTeam app for all the alliance’s 39 main hubs, including co-location terminals and the seven airports with SkyTeam-branded airport lounges: Beijing, Dubai, Hong Kong, Istanbul, London Heathrow, Sydney and Vancouver. SkyTeam’s 20-member airlines can also use the map technology and integrate it into their own travel apps.

SkyTeam recently rolled out SkyTeam Rebooking. Already available at 43 locations worldwide, this solution is designed to reduce inconvenience caused to customers by flight delays, cancellations, and diversions.

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

