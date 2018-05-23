SkyTeam Introduces Multi-Airline FF Award Booking Tool

SkyTeam is making it easier for frequent flyers to use their miles to book reward travel across multiple member airlines. An online booking tool displays available flights in real-time and offers greater choice.

The tool is available across 17 of SkyTeam’s 20 members, enabling over 98% of SkyTeam’s frequent flyers to book reward travel on more than one airline simply by logging into their account. A further two airlines will roll out the online booking tool in the coming months.

After entering their chosen origin and destination, a range of available flight options appears with the miles required for each, enabling customers to select their preferred itinerary or quickly search for another.

“Frequent flyers spend hours in the air, they have earned the miles and we are making it easier and more convenient to use them with a booking tool at their fingertips,” said Mauro Oretti, Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Customer Experience, SkyTeam. “SkyTeam is the first alliance to introduce a web-based technology solution for multi-carrier award travel and it’s another example of how we are leading the industry by finding new ways to make flying more rewarding for our frequent flyers.”

Not only can SkyTeam’s frequent flyers enjoy easier mileage redemption, they can also ensure that they never miss a mile. The retro-active crediting tool is available across most members, so customers can validate requests for eligible flights in a matter of seconds.