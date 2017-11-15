Skytours Seeks Full-Time Senior Travel Sales Consultant

Skytours, one of Dublin’s busiest travel agencies, has an opportunity for a senior travel consultant to join their busy team. Based at the company’s Dublin city retail shop, the successful candidate will be central to growing the business, selling a full variety of travel products to new and existing customers.

Requirements

* Ability to integrate into a busy environment as part of the existing team

* Highly motivated with a positive can-do attitude and customer-friendly approach

* A proven track record in leisure sales and excellence in customer service

* At least five years’ retail travel sales experience

* Experience in dynamic packaging and travel booking systems

Additional Information

* Competitive salary depending on experience

* Benefits include an excellent commission scheme, performance bonus incentives, fam trips, ongoing training, etc.

* Position is based in Dublin city centre

Interested applicants should forward your CV with a cover note to Ken Masterson at: ken@skytours.ie

The closing date for receipt of applications is Friday 24th November 2017.