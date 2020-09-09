Slieve Donard Completes €620,000 Spa Refurbishment

The Slieve Donard Resort, located at the foot of the Mourne Mountains in Co Down, has completed a €620,000 renovation of its award-winning spa. The investment programme, which started in January, includes the introduction of a double treatment room, as well as a private relaxation room for small groups and a shared relaxation room.

As part of the enhancements, the sauna, steam room and swimming pool have been refurbished, the changing rooms updated, and the treatment rooms and décor refreshed. The refurbishments invite guests to relax, restore and rejuvenate during their stay at the hotel, whether that’s sipping champagne at the pool while admiring the view from the floor-to-ceiling windows, or settling down for a luxurious ESPA treatment.

Michael Weston, General Manager, Slieve Donard Resort & Spa said: “We are confident that the enhancements will help provide our guess with an even more enjoyable experience. We have also implemented a number of new procedures and our guests can rest assured in the knowledge that we are operating safely in the current climate.

“We are proud that our spa is considered to be one of the best in Ireland and I am confident that this renovation will raise the bar even higher. It is investments like this, combined with our first-class service and facilities, extensive treatment portfolio and our stunning setting, with views from the pool of the beach and the Mourne Mountains, that helps to ensure that the Slieve Donard Resort & Spa remains a popular choice with guests wishing to relax, restore and rejuvenate.”