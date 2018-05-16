Silversea Cruises Orders Silver Dawn

Silversea Cruises has awarded Fincantieri with an order for another ultra-luxury cruise ship, with delivery scheduled for Q4 2021. The contract is valued at over €320 million.

Named Silver Dawn, the new vessel will be a sistership of Silversea’s flagship, Silver Muse, which was launched from the Fincantieri shipyard of Sestri Ponente, Genoa, in April 2017 and was welcomed with great acclaim by guests. Silversea has therefore committed to constructing a new ship that will share Silver Muse’s ultra-luxury qualities.

The order of Silver Dawn comes just months after the cruise line signed a contract with Fincantieri for the construction of Silver Moon, another sistership to Silver Muse, which is due to be delivered in 2020. Part of the cruise line’s expansion plan, the fleet’s eleventh ship – the third ship in the Muse–class series – will strengthen the strategic musification of Silversea’s fleet.

Silver Dawn will benefit from the same sense of intimacy and spacious all-suite accommodation options that characterise all Silversea vessels. Providing superlative comfort and an enhanced onboard experience, she will unlock authentic travel experiences for Silversea’s discerning guests in the world’s most spectacular destinations.

“Following the extraordinary success of Silver Muse, we are delighted to announce Silver Dawn as the eleventh ship to join the Silversea fleet,” said Manfredi Lefebvre d’Ovidio, Silversea’s Chairman. “Silver Dawn will bear the same hallmarks of quality that guests currently enjoy on our 6-star ships. We look forward to welcoming guests aboard in November 2021. It was my father’s dream to grow Silversea to at least a 12-ship fleet; today, we are one step closer to fulfilling his vision.”

Giuseppe Bono, Chief Executive, Fincantieri, said: “It is a great satisfaction for our Group to see an ambitious project like Silver Muse establish itself on the market and get the highest appreciation from an exclusive and prestigious customer like Silversea, which today confirms the company’s trust in us. Thanks to this partnership between the shipowner and the shipbuilder, based on the quality of the product, our leadership position in the cruise sector is further strengthened, not only from a technological point of view, but also for the commercial ability to find the best agreement with our partners.”

Fincantieri has built 82 cruise ships from 1990 to today (59 from 2002), while another 44 are currently being designed or built in the Group’s yards.