Win €250 Gift Card for Treatwell from Silversea

In August Silversea is giving agents in Ireland the chance to win a €250 Treatwell gift card as part of the Silversea Advocates recognition programme. The Treatwell gift card can be used to purchase a variety of indulgent salon and spa treatments on treatwell.ie.

The 10 winning agents will be chosen from a shortlist provided by Silversea’s regional sales managers, with each putting forward agents based on their sales performances, marketing promotions or events.

In addition to being in the running for monthly prizes, the selected agents also have the chance to experience the ultra-luxury Silversea product themselves on a VIP fam trip at the end of 2017. The sought-after places will go to the most nominated agents over the year.

“The Treatwell gift card prize will give agents the much-deserved opportunity to relax and pamper themselves at their favourite salon or spa. The Silversea Advocates Programme is a fantastic way for us to reward and recognise the hard work and dedication that our agents show to Silversea,” said Connie Georgiou, Silversea’s Head of Trade Sales and Partnerships, UK and Ireland.