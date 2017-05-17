Smooth Connections in Hamad International Airport

Passengers flying from Dublin will enjoy a quick and convenient transfer at Doha’s Hamad International Airport (HIA). HIA offers a smooth and effortless travel experience, enhanced by world-class shopping and dining, free wi-fi, and multiple quiet areas in which to relax.
Our gateway to the world is designed to meet all your travel needs, offering state-of-the-art and user-friendly facilities.
- Home to one of the world’s largest duty free areas
- 70+ elegant boutiques and high-end stores
- 30+ restaurants and cafes
- The Airport Hotel, conveniently located inside the terminal
- A hub to more than 150 places worldwide
