Smooth Connections in Hamad International Airport

Passengers flying from Dublin will enjoy a quick and convenient transfer at Doha’s Hamad International Airport (HIA). HIA offers a smooth and effortless travel experience, enhanced by world-class shopping and dining, free wi-fi, and multiple quiet areas in which to relax.

Our gateway to the world is designed to meet all your travel needs, offering state-of-the-art and user-friendly facilities.

  • Home to one of the world’s largest duty free areas
  • 70+ elegant boutiques and high-end stores
  • 30+ restaurants and cafes
  • The Airport Hotel, conveniently located inside the terminal
  • A hub to more than 150 places worldwide
