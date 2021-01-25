Some Travellers are Faking Covid Tests

Some travellers are going to questionable lengths to avoid recently introduced travel restrictions, including faking Covid tests to bypass regulations.

According to Vice, some desperate travellers are forging or altering their own negative tests using Photoshop and Microsoft. One man, who faked results himself, said: “I just fired up Photoshop and changed the date.”

Last week, 40 travellers trying to cross the land border into Croatia from Bosnia were detained after it was discovered that all of their tests had been faked, according to local reports.

Ireland recently introduced strict requirements for entry, including the presentation of a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of arrival.