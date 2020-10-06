South Africa Puts Ireland and UK on High-Risk List

South Africa re-opened its borders on 1 October – but Ireland and the UK have been put on the high-risk list and therefore leisure travel is prohibited for travellers originating from either country. The high-risk list will be revised every two weeks.

In March, the South African government withdrew the visa waiver for Irish and British passport holders as a temporary measure. The visa waiver for Irish and British passport holders has now been reinstated and travellers holding these passports from countries that are deemed low-risk or with special permission to travel on business can now enter South Africa subject to compliance with entry requirements.

However, Ireland and the UK have been put on the high-risk list and therefore leisure travel is prohibited for travellers originating from these countries.

South African passport holders can enter and leave South Africa subject to entry requirements.

Further information can be found here: https://www.sanews.gov.za/south-africa/lockdown-travel-government-releases-updated-list-high-risk-countries.