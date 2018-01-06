News

South African Airways Expands Johannesburg-Mauritius Service

South African Airways Expands Johannesburg-Mauritius Service

From Monday 8th January 2018 South African Airways is enhancing its Johannesburg-Mauritius route by introducing wide-bodied aircraft and offering customers more seats on the most popular days of the week.

“Mauritius is one of our most popular destinations for both business and leisure travel in our route network, which has prompted us to add more seats on those days of the week when demand is at its highest,” said Tlali Tlali, SAA Spokesperson. “The wide-bodied aircraft operations serve as replacement of the narrow-body capacity and frequencies that have been adjusted on some days on the Mauritius flights in line with our objective of efficient utilisation of our aircraft and as part of our network remediation.”

SAA has served the Johannesburg-Mauritius route with a two-class configured A320 aircraft offering 24 Business Class seats and 114 seats in Economy Class. With effect from Monday 8th January 2018, SAA is introducing wide-bodied aircraft to the route. A330-generation aircraft will offer a two-class cabin configuration, with Business Class seats ranging from 36 to 46 and Economy Class seats from 186 to 203, while the A340-300 will offer 38 Business Class seats and 215 Economy Class seats.

“The Mauritius route performance has shown steady growth and an increase in customer requirements over the years and South African Airways remains committed to responding to travel needs of our valued customers,” added Tlali. “Some of the features that our customers may look forward to include the lie-flat bed option in Business Class. The A320 will operate twice a week between the island and South Africa.”

 

The wide-body aircraft on Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays will mean that seven out of SAA’s nine frequencies to Mauritius will be operated using wide-body aircraft.

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

Related Items

More in News

ITB Messe Berlin

ITB Buyers Circle: Exclusive Meeting Place for 1,000 Senior Buyers

Neil SteedmanJanuary 6, 2018
Read More
Ryanair Transfers

New Ryanair Transfers Service Powered by CarTrawler

Neil SteedmanJanuary 6, 2018
Read More
Worldchoice Travelsavers

Worldchoice Ireland Announces Strategic Partnership with Travelsavers

Neil SteedmanJanuary 5, 2018
Read More
Joe Walsh Tours

Joe Walsh Tours to Appoint Group Reservations Executive

Neil SteedmanJanuary 5, 2018
Read More
Amazing Thailand Open to the New Shades Blog Campaign

‘Open to the New Shades’ with Amazing Thailand 2018 Blog Competition

Neil SteedmanJanuary 5, 2018
Read More
Cassidy Travel Swords Featured Image

Cassidy Travel Seeks Travel Consultants for Dublin Branches

Neil SteedmanJanuary 4, 2018
Read More
Emirates January Sale Thailand

Emirates Says Hello 2018 with January Fare Deals

Neil SteedmanJanuary 4, 2018
Read More
Job Opportunities

Sunway Seeks Full-Time Website Developer

Neil SteedmanJanuary 4, 2018
Read More
Irish Ferries New Ship

ICG Invests €165.2m in New Ship for Irish Ferries

Neil SteedmanJanuary 4, 2018
Read More

Copyright © 2016 Belgrave Group Limited, C4 Nutgrove Office Park, Nutgrove Avenue, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14, Ireland