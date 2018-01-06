South African Airways Expands Johannesburg-Mauritius Service

From Monday 8th January 2018 South African Airways is enhancing its Johannesburg-Mauritius route by introducing wide-bodied aircraft and offering customers more seats on the most popular days of the week.

“Mauritius is one of our most popular destinations for both business and leisure travel in our route network, which has prompted us to add more seats on those days of the week when demand is at its highest,” said Tlali Tlali, SAA Spokesperson. “The wide-bodied aircraft operations serve as replacement of the narrow-body capacity and frequencies that have been adjusted on some days on the Mauritius flights in line with our objective of efficient utilisation of our aircraft and as part of our network remediation.”

SAA has served the Johannesburg-Mauritius route with a two-class configured A320 aircraft offering 24 Business Class seats and 114 seats in Economy Class. With effect from Monday 8th January 2018, SAA is introducing wide-bodied aircraft to the route. A330-generation aircraft will offer a two-class cabin configuration, with Business Class seats ranging from 36 to 46 and Economy Class seats from 186 to 203, while the A340-300 will offer 38 Business Class seats and 215 Economy Class seats.

“The Mauritius route performance has shown steady growth and an increase in customer requirements over the years and South African Airways remains committed to responding to travel needs of our valued customers,” added Tlali. “Some of the features that our customers may look forward to include the lie-flat bed option in Business Class. The A320 will operate twice a week between the island and South Africa.”

The wide-body aircraft on Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays will mean that seven out of SAA’s nine frequencies to Mauritius will be operated using wide-body aircraft.