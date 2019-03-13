South African Airways Vacations Launches New Website

South African Airways Vacations, the leisure division of South African Airways that offers air-inclusive packages throughout Africa, has launched a new website, www.flysaavacations.com.

The completely redesigned website features improved functionality, simplified designs and enriched content to help travel partners and clients to choose or customise their ideal African vacation.

The easy to navigate website includes many new or improved features, with enriched detailed content and photos on hotels, safari lodges, tours and attractions throughout Africa. An additional feature includes the live chat options, which lets clients chat with a team of Africa Specialists at their convenience.

“The new SAA Vacations website has been completely redesigned with customer insights in mind for ease of researching and customising their perfect itinerary,” said Terry von Guilleaume, President, SAA Vacations. “The new site combines core functionality that veteran users have previously used, but with enhanced features for ease of designing that perfect vacation.”

Visitors are encouraged to explore the new website and sign up for the South African Airways Vacations newsletter so they will receive emails with travel content, special offers and destination highlights.

South African Airways Vacations offers vacation options for all budgets to destinations throughout Africa, with experienced African Specialists available to assist with vacation consultation and planning. Specialty-themed programmes are on offer and provide unique experiences, whether clients are interested in safaris, culture, wine & culinary, romance, adventure, or family multi-generational travel. With departures available 365 days a year, travellers are afforded the flexibility to travel when they wish.

For a complete overview of air-inclusive vacation packages to Africa, visit www.flysaavacations.com.