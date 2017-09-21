South African Tourism Announces First Ever Agent Training Roadshow in Ireland

South African Tourism will be hitting the road this November to connect with travel agents in cities across the UK and, for the first time ever, in Ireland. The SATSchool roadshow will travel to Cork on Monday 13th November, offering opportunities for travel agents to connect with 16 key South African tourism partners, including local destinations, attractions and excursion companies.

The event will consist of a full day of meetings and presentations with lunch and drinks. Agents will be given the opportunity to learn about the products’ unique selling points and the latest news from partner representatives who will be on hand to share details about each of their offerings and answer any questions agents have.

Visitors from Ireland to South Africa grew by 18.28% in 2016. SATSchool supports South African Tourism’s over-arching global goal of attracting five million additional tourists within the next five years, starting this year.

SATSchool is a ‘one-stop shop’ training platform aimed at equipping travel agents with all the information they need to sell the destination – from the unique selling points, the latest news, and how to answer customer questions.

The partners on hand to answer questions will include British Airways, local area tourist organisations such as Cape Town Tourism, Visit Knysna, Eastern Cape Tourism, and attractions and experiences such as Ocean Blue Adventures and Monkeyland / Birds of Eden.

South African Tourism Hub Head UK & Ireland, Tolene van Der Merwe, said: “This is our third year of SATSchool and always proves incredibly popular with the travel trade. The initiative provides an opportunity for South African stakeholders to meet travel agents face to face and update them on their products, experiences and destinations.”

There will also be a chance for agents in Cork to win a place on the SATSchool Mega Fam trip departing 10th June 2018 with flights sponsored by British Airways. Additionally, agents will have the opportunity to engage with the tourist board about other potential hostings to South Africa with their travel agents programme.

Where and When

13th November 2017, The Metropole Hotel, Cork

The session will start at 09.30 and finish at 16.00.

South African Tourism will be arranging transport from Galway to Limerick for agents attending the Cork session.

Agents are encouraged to register by emailing navreet@southafrica.net to secure a place.