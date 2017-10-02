News

South Wins United Cup at Carton House

The United Airlines annual golf match between travel industry teams from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland returned to the championship resort of Carton House, Maynooth, Co Kildare. This year United was supported by Las Vegas CVA.

Massimo Larini, Martina Coogan, Thorsten Lettnin, Aoife Gregg, Brian Hughes and Clare Anna Phillips, all United Airlines

The rivalry between the teams from both parts of Ireland makes this one of the sought after events on the golf calendar and players vie for selection on both teams. This was the seventh playing of the match and the team from the south are leading the match stats, winning five, losing one, and drawing one.

Tryphavana Cross, Las Vegas CVA, and Martina Coogan, United Airlines

After the golf, United and Las Vegas treated their guests to a reception and dinner in the hotel that were enjoyed by all, renewing friendships forged over many years.

Martin skelly, Martina Coogan, Philip Airey and John Spollen

The dinner was followed by presentations by Tryphavana Cross, Las Vegas CVA; Thorsten Lettnin, United Airlines; and Martina Coogan, new Country Manager Ireland for United.

John Cassidy and David Hayeems

Aaron Fletcher, Captain of the Northern Ireland team, graciously handed over the United Cup to Stephen McKenna, Captain of the Republic of Ireland team.

John Spollen, Tryphavana Cross and Tony Collins

Philip Airey, Brian Flanagan and Martin Skelly

Niamh Byrne and Aaron Fletcher

Peter McMinn, Terry Murphy, Terence Murphy, Aaron Fletcher and Cliff Garland, all from Northern Ireland

Michael Doorley, Aoife Gregg, Aaron Caddell and Catherine Fetherston

Stephen McKenna, Captain of Republic of Ireland team, with the United Cup and the ROI team

NEIL STEEDMAN has been a trade journalist, copywriter, editor and proofreader for 50 years, and News & Features Editor for ‘Irish Travel Trade News’ for the past 40 years.

