South Wins United Cup at Carton House

The United Airlines annual golf match between travel industry teams from Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland returned to the championship resort of Carton House, Maynooth, Co Kildare. This year United was supported by Las Vegas CVA.

The rivalry between the teams from both parts of Ireland makes this one of the sought after events on the golf calendar and players vie for selection on both teams. This was the seventh playing of the match and the team from the south are leading the match stats, winning five, losing one, and drawing one.

After the golf, United and Las Vegas treated their guests to a reception and dinner in the hotel that were enjoyed by all, renewing friendships forged over many years.

The dinner was followed by presentations by Tryphavana Cross, Las Vegas CVA; Thorsten Lettnin, United Airlines; and Martina Coogan, new Country Manager Ireland for United.

Aaron Fletcher, Captain of the Northern Ireland team, graciously handed over the United Cup to Stephen McKenna, Captain of the Republic of Ireland team.