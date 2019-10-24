Spain – Ireland’s Number One Holiday Destination

Spain is a country that offers a multitude of options. It has a vast and exciting cultural, natural and gastronomic heritage. It’s a place where you can wander around modern cities, and cities that will take you back in time to a different age. You’ll fall in love with its climate and its people.

Come and sample Spain’s famous tapas or indulge in haute cuisine of the highest order. Marvel at the wildlife in its protected natural spaces or enjoy your favourite outdoor sport. Go partying or shopping. Lounge on the beach or go skiing in the mountains. Whatever you like doing, you will find it here.

Immerse yourself in a culture with an ancient history. From the archaeological sites at Atapuerca in Burgos to the Alhambra in Granada, Spain is the country with the third largest number of UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Savour Spain’s gastronomy, steeped in tradition and the avant-garde. With typical dishes such as paella and tapas, innovative restaurants, gastronomic markets and some of the world’s best wines, Spain will captivate your taste buds.

Discover your adventurous side with the vast offer of active tourism options available, including gliding, climbing, cycling, exploring the underwater world, or simply hiking along a trail with the family. The variety of Spain’s natural spaces makes it an outstanding setting for anyone with a spirit of adventure. From north to south, you will be amazed by the diversity of its landscapes. Spain is the country with the most UNESCO-designated Biosphere Reserves in the world, and it has no fewer than 15 National Parks.

Enjoy the sea, the sand and the sun. In Spain you will find beaches for relaxing and swimming all year round. Lapped by the waters of the Mediterranean, the Cantabrian and the Atlantic, it has beaches to suit every possible taste: long stretches of sand, at the foot of imposing cliffs, with beach bars, hidden behind a pine forest, nudist beaches, family beaches… almost 600 of them have the Blue Flag quality award.

Spain guarantees leisure and fun for everyone – everything from shops selling the top labels and international designers to crafts markets. Cities like Madrid, Barcelona and Malaga are just a few of the places where you can enjoy a fantastic day out shopping… and everyone will find something up their street in its varied calendar of festivals: the San Sebastián International Film Festival, Primavera Sound, the Mérida Classical Theatre Festival, and many others. In summer, most take place outdoors.