Spain is ready to welcome Irish visitors

All of Spain,including the Canary Islands,has now been approved by the transition phases, the so called ‘new normal’, which became effective from Sunday,21st June.

From that date onwards, it is now possible to travel to Spain and the Canaries in particular without having to carry out any form of quarantine, be it from another Canary Island, any other part of Spain (except those areas that have gone back to a previous phase of de-escalation) or the rest of the countries belonging to the European Union).

On planes and around the airport:

• The use of a mask is mandatory, both within airport facilities and on aeroplanes, following

the orders given by airport authorities and airlines.

• Each passenger will travel with a preassigned seat number and may be required to offer

information regarding personal details, onward location, health and the flight on which they have arrived to Spain. This information must be held by the company for a minimum of four

weeks after the journey.

• The Foreign Health department is using cameras to carry out temperature checks of all

international passengers arriving at Spanish airports.

• As for documentary control, passengers must fill out a public health form before arrival at the

destination. Starting on July 1st , 2020, the traveler has to download the SPAIN HEALTH

TRAVEL APP at the following link: https://www.spth.gob.es/ and here upload their personal

information in the form and it generates a QR code. The QR must be presented upon arrival at the destination, this confidential information will go directly to the Health Department (for a control at destination if necessary). Until July 31, you can choose between a paper or digital form. From August 1 it will be mandatory to download the SPAIN HEALTH TRAVEL App on the traveler’s devices.

You can watch it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FZdZyrQoshk&feature=youtu.be

• There is a possibility of random temperature controls being carried out on passengers.

• Online check-in is recommended, although many airlines are no longer allowing carry-on baggage in the cabin, except for a small bag for personal use that fits under the seat.