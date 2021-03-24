News

Spain Lifts Ban on UK Travellers

Spain Lifts Ban on UK Travellers

Spain will lift its current ban on UK travellers from March 30. However, the lifting of the ban only applies to essential travel like health or education and will still require a negative PCR test taken up to 72 hours before departure.

The loosening of restrictions are not expected to make much difference to travel between the two countries as there is still a prohibition on all leisure travel, including on holiday travel from Ireland. The Irish can travel to Spain for essential reasons like work, education or health.

The ban had originally been imposed following the appearance of the so-called UK variant of Covid.

