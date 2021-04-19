Spain Looks to Digital Green Certificate to Save Summer

The Spanish Government’s intention is to have the Digital Green Certificate in place by June, so that it can be operational by the end of that month and be fully operational for the summer season.

According to the Spanish Secretary General for Digital Health, Information and Innovation of the National Health System, Alfredo González, the Digital Green Certificate for Vaccination will facilitate mobility within the European Union, guarantee the protection of public health and allow economic activity to be resumed progressively in a safe manner.

The main characteristics of the Green Digital Certificate are its simplicity and interoperability throughout the European Union, as well as its free and universal nature, based on full compliance with current data protection regulations.

It will consist of a one-person digital certificate, using a QR code, which will provide information on whether the person carrying it has been vaccinated against COVID-19, has a negative test result or has recovered from the disease. This will facilitate free movement within the EU but will not restrict the mobility of those who do not have it. ‘It is not a passport, it is not a travel document and it is not a requirement for travelling’, but rather ‘a mechanism that facilitates mobility’, said Alfredo González.