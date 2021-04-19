News

Spain Looks to Digital Green Certificate to Save Summer

Spain Looks to Digital Green Certificate to Save Summer

The Spanish Government’s intention is to have the Digital Green Certificate in place by June, so that it can be operational by the end of that month and be fully operational for the summer season.

According to the Spanish Secretary General for Digital Health, Information and Innovation of the National Health System, Alfredo González, the Digital Green Certificate for Vaccination will facilitate mobility within the European Union, guarantee the protection of public health and allow economic activity to be resumed progressively in a safe manner.

The main characteristics of the Green Digital Certificate are its simplicity and interoperability throughout the European Union, as well as its free and universal nature, based on full compliance with current data protection regulations.

It will consist of a one-person digital certificate, using a QR code, which will provide information on whether the person carrying it has been vaccinated against COVID-19, has a negative test result or has recovered from the disease. This will facilitate free movement within the EU but will not restrict the mobility of those who do not have it. ‘It is not a passport, it is not a travel document and it is not a requirement for travelling’, but rather ‘a mechanism that facilitates mobility’, said Alfredo González.

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Fionn Davenport is the editor-in-chief of the ITTN group, including ITTN and ITTN Ireland. He's one of Ireland's best-known travel journalists and writers, with nearly 30 years' experience writing guidebooks for Lonely Planet and others.

Related Items

More in News

Supplier of the Week…Malta Tourism Authority

Fionn DavenportApril 19, 2021
Read More

Ireland West Airport Welcomes Announcement of €2.1m Funding from Department of Transport

Fionn DavenportApril 19, 2021
Read More

DHL Express To Set Up New Cargo Operation At Cork Airport

Fionn DavenportApril 19, 2021
Read More

Dusit Thani Maldives launches a renewed spa concept

Michael FloodApril 19, 2021
Read More

Aer Lingus Faces Further Cost Cuts if Summer Revenues are Lost, Chief Says

Fionn DavenportApril 19, 2021
Read More

Macron Hints France Will Welcome Vaccinated Tourists

Fionn DavenportApril 19, 2021
Read More

Air New Zealand Lifts off From Sydney to Resume International Travel

Fionn DavenportApril 19, 2021
Read More

State to Foot Quarantine Bill for Those Who Can’t Afford It

Fionn DavenportApril 19, 2021
Read More

Wild Atlantic Way and Causeway Coast Named in List of World’s Most Beautiful Road Trips

Fionn DavenportApril 19, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn