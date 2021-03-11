News

Spain Might Be on the Cards for Summer With Spanish Vaccine Passport Plan

Spain Might Be on the Cards for Summer With Spanish Vaccine Passport Plan

Irish sun seekers’ hopes of a summer holiday in Spain have been boosted by Spanish plans to introduce vaccine passports from as early as May.

Ireland’s favourite summer getaway is desperate to restore the tourism industry that its costas and islands are dependant on, and Spanish tourism minister Reyes Maroto told a local TV station that the government “could be in a position to start implementing the digital passport.”

Speaking to Antena 3 TV, Maroto said ministers are planning to have the ‘Digital Green Pass’ ready for the the FITUR international tourism fair in Madrid, which starts on May 19. However, Maroto also said that the passport depends on the ongoing rollout of vaccinations in Spain and the level of infection rates.

So far, 4.8 million people have received their first dose and 1.4 million their second; the Spanish government has set a target of between 30 to 40 per cent of the population vaccinated by the end of April.

The Digital Green Pass scheme aims to open up travel within the EU first; Greece is expected to green light the return of international visitors on May 14.

Ireland is currently on the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) red list, which means that even if international travel were permitted, anyone wishing to go to Spain would need a minimum of three negative PCR tests – the first up to 72 hours before departure; the second before departing Spain; and the third five days after their return to Ireland.

(Picture by tavarez88 from Pixabay)

 

 

Related Items
Click to add a comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Related Items

More in News

A New-Look FCM Signals Game-Changing Tech Offering…And Wins Workplace Award

Fionn DavenportMarch 11, 2021
Read More

Platinum Travel to Launch Inspirational Travel Evenings

Fionn DavenportMarch 11, 2021
Read More

Irish Emirates Passengers Offered Free Hotel Stay With Flight

Fionn DavenportMarch 11, 2021
Read More

Pilot Loses Tooth in Mid-Air Brawl

Fionn DavenportMarch 11, 2021
Read More

Is This the Greenest Travel Company in Ireland?

Fionn DavenportMarch 11, 2021
Read More

Oceania Cruises Records its Best Booking Day Ever

Fionn DavenportMarch 11, 2021
Read More

Lufthansa and Deutsche Bahn Expand Train-to-Flight Services

Michael FloodMarch 11, 2021
Read More

Ryanair Launches Covid-19 Certification Wallet

Fionn DavenportMarch 11, 2021
Read More

Once in a Lifetime Experience from Desert & Delta Safaris in Botswana

Michael FloodMarch 11, 2021
Read More

Copyright © 2021 ittn