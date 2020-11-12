News

Spain requires a negative PCR test for all pax from high risk countries

With effect from the 23rd November,Spain will require international passengers arriving from high risk countries to present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours prior to arrival, to allow entry at ports or airports.This requirement will be required regardless of the passenger’s nationality.

This measure will be included in the health control form, which all passengers will be required to complete prior to their into the country, and will be in addition to existing controls for all international passengers at points of entry,such as temperature checks and visual inspections.

Michael Flood is the Editor of Ireland's leading travel industry publication, Irish Travel Trade News. With more than 35 years experience, he has accumulated an in-depth knowledge of the airline industry and the travel and tourism world.

