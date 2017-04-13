Spain Tops List of 2017 Travel Destinations

Almost 85% of Irish people are planning a trip abroad for their main holiday this year, up from approximately 75% last year and, for the second year in a row, Spain is the favourite destination of Irish holidaymakers according to a survey carried out by AA Ireland Travel Insurance. 18.3% of the almost 7,000 AA members and customers surveyed stated that a trip to Spain is on the cards for the main holiday this year.

After Spain, the USA (6.44%), Portugal (5.69%), France (5.62%) and Italy (4.36%) round out the top five summer destinations for Irish people in 2017.

“Back in 2012 over four in 10 of our customers were planning a domestic holiday over a foreign break to help keep costs down,” said Conor Faughnan, AA Director of Consumer Affairs. “These latest findings seem to indicate that, for most of us, our economic situation has improved in the last year. While many of those planning a trip abroad are doing so in pursuit of better weather, the continued increase in the number of people opting to holiday outside of Ireland certainly indicates that people are feeling more secure in their employment and their financial situation.”

Younger people are significantly more likely to spend their main holiday abroad in 2017. While the AA Travel Insurance survey found that 15.70% of Irish people intend on staying within Ireland for their summer break, this figure dropped sharply among younger respondents. Just 11.25% of those aged between 25 and 35 are planning a domestic trip this summer, while just over 5% of those under 25 admitted that a holiday within Ireland was on the cards.

“While more and more of us seem likely to spend our holidays abroad this year, there is no doubt that they remain a luxury for us all and particularly for younger people who may be less financially secure,” Conor added. “Because we view trips abroad as a luxury there can be a temptation to cut costs wherever possible, but the one thing we would advise holidaymakers to never cut is travel insurance. As much as we like to believe it will never happen to us, flights do get cancelled and hotel rooms do get broken into. Having travel cover in place may mean spending a little more in the short-term but could help you avoid shelling out a fortune in the future.”

Fig.1: Where are you planning on spending your main holiday this year, i.e. a holiday of at least seven nights duration?

Based on 6,976 responses to an AA Travel Insurance Survey carried out in January 2017

Response Percentage Republic of Ireland 15.70% Britain 4.01% Spain 18.29% Portugal 5.69% France 5.60% Germany 0.82% Italy 4.37% USA 6.45% I’m not taking a main holiday this year 8.14% I don’t know yet 17.57%

Fig.2: Where are you planning on spending your main holiday this year, i.e. a holiday of at least seven nights duration?

Based on the responses of the 25-35 age category to an AA Travel Insurance Survey carried out in January 2017

Response Percentage Republic of Ireland 11.25% Britain 1.89% Spain 14.08% Portugal 5.10% France 3.50% Germany 0.47% Italy 4.06% USA 9.36% I’m not taking a main holiday this year 12.76% I don’t know yet 19.94%

Fig.3: Where are you planning on spending your main holiday this year, i.e. a holiday of at least seven nights duration?

Based on the responses of the under 25 age category to an AA Travel Insurance Survey carried out in January 2017