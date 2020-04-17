News

#SpainWillWait to consolidate tourism loyalty

The national tourism agency responsible for marketing Spain’s destination worldwide, TURESPAÑA, has launched a video titled ‘#SpainWillWait’ (España te espera) across its social media channels. The objective of the initiative is to consolidate tourists’ loyalty to the destination by reminding them of all that Spain has to offer and all that can be enjoyed once the COVID-19 crisis has passed. The video looks to convey an evocative idea of Spain, transporting holidaymakers from their homes and strengthening lasting emotional ties with the destination.

 

The video content is available in its original language with English subtitles above or in an English version here as well as across the TURESPAÑA’s relevant social media channels:

  • Instagram: @Spain
  • Facebook:Spain.info

 

 

